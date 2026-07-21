Customers Are Calling These The Best New (And Returning) Fast Food Items Of July 2026

Classic orders from your favorite regional fast food chains never go out of style, but new items can be just as enticing. Restaurants are frequently updating menus with new ingredients and flavor combos to keep things fresh and exciting. As such, we checked out some of the latest fast food releases for July 2026 and found three items from two well-loved chains we wanted to share. McDonald's recently debuted a new breakfast sandwich and Caesar Sauce-inspired line, while KFC reintroduced a beloved menu item.

Why did we select these particular releases? Along with online buzz, these items are pretty on-point where emerging fast food trends are concerned. McDonald's new options emphasize the current obsession with big, bold flavors, whereas KFC is paying tribute to fast food nostalgia while launching the latest salvo in restaurant chicken wars. If you're tempted to try out any of these releases, remember time is of the essence. All three are available for a limited time and only while supplies last. For a wider selection of eats, check out the best new fast food items of 2026 (so far).