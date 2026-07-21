Customers Are Calling These The Best New (And Returning) Fast Food Items Of July 2026
Classic orders from your favorite regional fast food chains never go out of style, but new items can be just as enticing. Restaurants are frequently updating menus with new ingredients and flavor combos to keep things fresh and exciting. As such, we checked out some of the latest fast food releases for July 2026 and found three items from two well-loved chains we wanted to share. McDonald's recently debuted a new breakfast sandwich and Caesar Sauce-inspired line, while KFC reintroduced a beloved menu item.
Why did we select these particular releases? Along with online buzz, these items are pretty on-point where emerging fast food trends are concerned. McDonald's new options emphasize the current obsession with big, bold flavors, whereas KFC is paying tribute to fast food nostalgia while launching the latest salvo in restaurant chicken wars. If you're tempted to try out any of these releases, remember time is of the essence. All three are available for a limited time and only while supplies last. For a wider selection of eats, check out the best new fast food items of 2026 (so far).
McDonald's Honey Brown Butter Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit
The real star of the new Honey Brown Butter Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit at McDonald's is the sauce, which introduces the perfect hit of sweetness for this otherwise savory sandwich. According to a fan on Reddit, "Currently eating it right now and it's delicious! I could eat two more of these."
KFC Popcorn Chicken
When KFC replaced its popular Popcorn Chicken in 2023, the chain's customers were not happy. Well, Popcorn Chicken is back, baby, and patrons are amped. As a self-described KFC employee on Reddit put it, "They're so good, 1000x better than the nuggets. We have been munching on them at my stores for a few days now." Since the item has made its triumphant return to the chain, fans are already clamoring for it to become a permanent fixture.
McDonald's Caesar Sauce line
July has been a busy month for new releases at McDonald's. Along with its breakfast biscuit, the chain introduced a new Caesar Sauce that's already getting praise. A creamy mashup of Parmesan and garlic with a touch of lemon, a Reddit commenter declared, "It was surprisingly good. Better than most places." Another person described it as a solid nine out of 10. The new sauce comes with the Bacon Caesar McCrispy and the Caesar Snack Wrap, but it's also available in individual dip cups.