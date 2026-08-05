This Overlooked Seafood Chain Serves A Seriously Massive Fish Sandwich

A once-popular seafood chain, Captain D's, nearly vanished in the early 2010s due to low sales but slowly made a comeback in the middle of that same decade. Today, the chain has more than 540 locations in the United States and Canada. And if there's one thing about Captain D's that should catch your attention, it's the enormous fish sandwich.

The Giant Fish Sandwich lives up to its name by having two entire batter-fried fish fillets bursting out of a bun that has no hopes of containing them. In terms of quality, it placed respectably on our ranking of fast food fried fish sandwiches in 2018 thanks to its tasty (albeit a little salty) fillets. It may not be among the best fish sandwiches in every state, but it'll do the job if you're having a particularly hungry day.

Captain D's and its Giant Fish Sandwich may not be overlooked for much longer, though. Currently, the majority of locations are split between just four states: Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky. But the brand is aiming to increase its presence in the coming years, with plans to expand further nationwide, as well as internationally. Captain D's has two locations in the U.K. as of July 2026, and is looking at opening more in the Caribbean, Central and Latin America, Spain, and Southeast Asia.