This Overlooked Seafood Chain Serves A Seriously Massive Fish Sandwich
A once-popular seafood chain, Captain D's, nearly vanished in the early 2010s due to low sales but slowly made a comeback in the middle of that same decade. Today, the chain has more than 540 locations in the United States and Canada. And if there's one thing about Captain D's that should catch your attention, it's the enormous fish sandwich.
The Giant Fish Sandwich lives up to its name by having two entire batter-fried fish fillets bursting out of a bun that has no hopes of containing them. In terms of quality, it placed respectably on our ranking of fast food fried fish sandwiches in 2018 thanks to its tasty (albeit a little salty) fillets. It may not be among the best fish sandwiches in every state, but it'll do the job if you're having a particularly hungry day.
Captain D's and its Giant Fish Sandwich may not be overlooked for much longer, though. Currently, the majority of locations are split between just four states: Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky. But the brand is aiming to increase its presence in the coming years, with plans to expand further nationwide, as well as internationally. Captain D's has two locations in the U.K. as of July 2026, and is looking at opening more in the Caribbean, Central and Latin America, Spain, and Southeast Asia.
How Captain D's Giant Fish Sandwich compares to other fast food fish sandwiches
We can get a good picture of just how big Captain D's Giant Fish Sandwich is by comparing some of its nutritional information with its competition. Protein content gives us a clue of how much fish is in the sandwich, while total calories tell us how much energy it contains.
Compared to McDonald's Filet-o-Fish — voted the best fast food fish sandwich in a poll we had in 2021 — the Giant Fish Sandwich is simply massive. Captain D's sandwich has nearly twice the amount of protein as the Filet-O-Fish (30 grams vs. the latter's 16 grams), almost 2.5 times the calories at 940 vs. 380, and more than double the carbs. However, the Giant Fish Sandwich also has more than three times the amount of sodium (2010 milligrams vs. 580 milligrams for the former) and 56 grams of total fat to the Filet-O-Fish's 19 grams, so you might want to reconsider indulging in one if you're trying to moderate your intake of fat, calories, or sodium.
The Giant Fish Sandwich dwarfs a lot of the competition in general. A fish sandwich at Long John Silver's has 15 grams of protein and 446 calories, while Burger King's Big Fish sandwich has 19 grams of protein and 570 calories. Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is a little closer to Captain D's monster, clocking in at 23 grams of protein and 600 calories, but still doesn't quite measure up.