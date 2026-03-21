The Hands Down Best Fish Sandwich In Every State

As a born and raised Floridian, I love seafood! I grew up fishing with my dad, eating fresh fish within hours of it being caught. Deep-fried fish sandwiches with cheese bring back memories of my childhood. Whenever I get a little home sick, I find myself searching for the nearest fish market to satisfy my craving. While these fish sandwiches don't quite hit the same as right off of the boat, there are plenty of establishments known by tourists and locals alike for their handheld fish of choice. The type of fish and preparation varies by regional offerings, providing a wide range of options to be had.

Though the waterfront locations on the coastal regions of the United States have the convenience factor for sourcing their fish, there are plenty of fantastic seafood restaurants to enjoy across the country— even in the landlocked states. We have done the hard work for you in scouring the internet for reviews from both diners and critics to find the best of the best. Read on for some of the best fish sandwiches in every state. Maybe you will discover a new favorite, or discover your go-to spot has been the right choice all along.