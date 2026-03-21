The Hands Down Best Fish Sandwich In Every State
As a born and raised Floridian, I love seafood! I grew up fishing with my dad, eating fresh fish within hours of it being caught. Deep-fried fish sandwiches with cheese bring back memories of my childhood. Whenever I get a little home sick, I find myself searching for the nearest fish market to satisfy my craving. While these fish sandwiches don't quite hit the same as right off of the boat, there are plenty of establishments known by tourists and locals alike for their handheld fish of choice. The type of fish and preparation varies by regional offerings, providing a wide range of options to be had.
Though the waterfront locations on the coastal regions of the United States have the convenience factor for sourcing their fish, there are plenty of fantastic seafood restaurants to enjoy across the country— even in the landlocked states. We have done the hard work for you in scouring the internet for reviews from both diners and critics to find the best of the best. Read on for some of the best fish sandwiches in every state. Maybe you will discover a new favorite, or discover your go-to spot has been the right choice all along.
Alabama: Felix's Fish Camp
When in Alabama, you can't go wrong with a fish camp. Felix's Fish Camp is located in Spanish Fort near Mobile Bay, ideal for scenic sunsets and waterfront atmosphere. The Jumbo Po'boy selection includes premium white fish, a fresh catch at market pricing, as well as crawfish, oysters, or shrimp. If you can't decide, you can get half and half and get a little bit of both.
(251) 626-6710
1530 Battleship Pkwy, Spanish Fort, AL 36527
Alaska: Humpy's Great Alaskan Ale House
Halibut and salmon are the local fish of choice in many Alaskan restaurants. The same goes at Humpy's Great Alaskan Ale House in Anchorage. The establishment is a favorite locals' spot in Anchorage — it was even recommended to us by our hosts when we were traveling in Anchorage years ago. Humpy's is a casual dining experience with a great halibut sandwich, good beers on tap, and friendly service.
(907) 276-2337
610 W 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Chula Seafood
Chula Seafood is a chain with locations in Phoenix, and Scottsdale. While you might not think of seafood when you think of Arizona, the restaurant prides itself on serving the freshest, sustainably sourced fish. It has even been recognized as the best seafood in the state. The market even sources many other local restaurants with seafood. Check out the breaded or grilled fish sandwich. Or for a sandwich with a Southwestern flair, the Green Chile Tuna Melt amps up the classic diner dish.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: The Flying Fish
The Flying Fish has multiple locations throughout Arkansas and also Texas, so it must be good. The ambiance is unique at the Little Rock location, with tons of Big Mouth Billy Basses covering the walls. The grouper po'boy sandwich is a fan favorite. The grouper or catfish can be grilled, not fried like many fish sandwiches, allowing the delicate fish to shine. Diners say the fried fish, particularly the catfish is also one to try.
Multiple locations
California: Little Fish
The unique take on the fried fish sandwich at Little Fish in Los Angeles has been called a "superstar" sandwich by reviewers. The fried fish is koji-cured striped bass that is beer-battered, giving it a big punch of flavor and crisp, crunchy coating. Paired with fun dishes beyond traditional fries, and you have an upscale fish meal that tops many best Los Angeles seafood lists. Now it has two locations in the Los Angeles area to check out.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar
A good fish sandwich is hard to come by in a landlocked state like Colorado. There are the traditionally British pub fish dishes like GB's Fish and Chips and a surprisingly decent fish sandwich at a local burger chain. But Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar is quite well known in Colorado for having fresh, sustainably sourced seafood. It has a great happy hour popular for its oysters, but also for the Jax Fish Sandwich, with its added twist of salted cucumbers.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Haring's
Haring's in Noank is a classic seafood shack with a waterfront view that has received national acclaim as a "best restaurant" by the New York Times. Its fried fish sandwich is a popular choice, featuring haddock or cod with Haring's tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion and a side of Old Bay macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw, or chips. It even has a daily lunch special with a side of chowder or bisque with a sandwich. The ambiance and the food makes this spot a slam dunk for a true New England experience.
(860) 980-3446
15 Riverview Ave, Noank, CT 06340
Delaware: Matt's Fish Camp
Matt's Fish Camp in Lewes is a seafood shack that beyond its inviting exterior offers delicious seafood that both locals and tourists love. Though known for its lobster, the fresh fish is also a star. You can opt for a fried fish sandwich with American cheese, tartar sauce, a toasted potato bun, and served with chips and pickles. You may also find a catch of the day option available blackened as well, with the offerings depending on the season.
(302) 644-2267
4401 Tenley Court, Lewes, DE 19958
Florida: Star Fish Company
This seafood shack is near and dear to my heart and is also a great place for a Florida take on fish and chips. The ambiance of being right on the water, as local Cortez fishing village mariners load their catch and the "Old Florida" vibe is unparalleled. The grouper sandwich can be fried, blackened, or sauteed and is served on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Add the cheese, because everything is better with cheese! Warning: Expect a line in prime season and they only take cash.
(941) 794-1243
12306 46th Ave W, Cortez, FL 34215
Georgia: Big B's Fish Joint
Big B's Fish Joint is a North Buckhead neighborhood seafood restaurant that has a casual, family-friendly vibe. It is known as one of the best seafood spots in the Atlanta area for its variety of fresh fish options depending on the season. If fried fish is your vice, the crispy Fried New England Haddock Sandwich is for you. The sandwich is served on shredded iceberg lettuce with Wisconsin Cheddar cheese, with Old Bay french fries, and house-made tartar sauce. Patrons also praise the prices for the portion sizes.
(470) 355-8326
4600 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30342
Hawaii: Paia Fish Market
The original Paia Fish Market has been in Maui since 1989, but has since grown to multiple locations on Maui, Oahu, and Kauai. The fish market specializes in fresh, never-frozen varieties from Hawaiian waters. The fresh catch portion of the menu allows you to select the way you would like your fish prepared (blackened, charbroiled, Cajun-style, or sauteed), or if you prefer your fish handheld, in burger form. The market is equipped with casual, communal tables with quick counter-service. Portions are a good size for moderate prices, making it a local favorite.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Fresh Off The Hook
Fresh Off The Hook has been a mainstay in Boise since the '90s and has the accolades to show for it, including being voted Boise's Best Seafood Restaurant multiple times. The robust menu offers a variety of fish sandwiches from a Panko Cod Sandwich, Grilled Salmon Sandwich, Halibut Sandwich, or a Trout or Salmon BLT. You may even catch specials from time to time like Salmon Burgers or a Salmon Philly. Diners call it a "strip mall gem."
(208) 322-9224
507 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID 83704
Illinois: Brown Bag Seafood Co.
Brown Bag Seafood Co. is a counter-serve restaurant locally acclaimed for a quick and fresh seafood lunch or dinner. Several locations are in Chicago alone, as well as in North Carolina and Georgia. Brown Bag Seafood's menu offers you the choice on how you would like your seafood prepped. Offerings like a Blackened Fish Sandwich, as well as seasonal sandwiches like Ginger Chili Crisp Salmon Sandwich await you.
Multiple locations
Indiana: Caplinger's Fresh Catch
Caplinger's Fresh Catch has multiple locations throughout Indianapolis, and it's easy to see why, as it lands on lists of Indy's Best Fried Fish Sandwiches. Some locations include the fish market, which allows you to pick your own fish and have it hand-fried or grilled on the spot. Your fish of choice is served on a toasted bun in a no-frills, paper-lined basket. You can't go wrong with it freshly prepped. There are also restaurant-only locations that offer a full menu of made-to-order sandwiches ranging from Walleye to Whiting to Great Lakes Perch.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Waterfront Seafood Market
Waterfront Seafood Market is award-winning restaurant in Des Moines with another location in Ankeny. It is known by locals for being the premier fresh fish supplier in town, which is unsurprising, as it began as a fish market before growing into a restaurant, sushi, and oyster bar. Waterfront offers fish sandwiches that range from a salmon burger made from scratch, to a Tuna Reuben, to a grilled West Coast Salmon Sandwich. If fried fish is your speed, try one of the po'boys with catfish sourced from North Carolina.
Multiple locations
Kansas: Mad Jack's
Mad Jack's in Kansas City boasts an assortment of cooked-to-order fish available by the pound, but what it's really known for is its fried catfish sandwich. The fried catfish po'boy is breaded in its own seasoning that some diners say is just like their grandma's. Local diners praise the perfect frying, with one reviewer calling Mad Jack's a "Kansas City treasure." It is a counter-service establishment with a small market on the side that has been a mainstay for almost 40 years.
(913) 371-3384
1318 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102
Kentucky: Mike Linnig's
When you think of seafood in Louisville, Mike Linnig's surely comes to mind for many locals (especially during Lenten season). The seafood staple has been open for over 100 years, with its fish sandwich landing itself on lists of iconic Louisville sandwiches. Mike Linnig's famous fish sandwich contains two pieces of fried fish and is served with the house tartar sauce.
(502) 937-9888
9308 Cane Run Rd, Louisville, KY 40258
Louisiana: Parkway Bakery and Tavern
Louisiana is known for its po'boy style sandwiches and Parkway Bakery and Tavern in New Orleans offers one of the best. Parkway Tavern has been serving sandwiches since 1911, but nowadays, it is known for its large po'boy menu. Though shrimp is what the restaurant is known for, try the locally-caught, Southeast Louisiana Catfish flash-fried. You can even opt for a half and half sandwich with shrimp or oysters if you can't decide.
(504) 482-3047
538 Hagan Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine: Lil' Chippy
Lil' Chippy is a newcomer to the fish scene in Portland, Maine but has an impressive Google reviews score. It is known for having some of the best fish and chips in Maine, but its Buddies (sandwiches) include a fish buddy with crispy fish, slaw, remoulade, sweet and spicy pickles on a brioche bun for an elevated take on a fish sandwich.
(207) 536-4508
52 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Nick's Fish House
Maryland is certainly known for its blue crabs. But there are also many other tasty seafood dishes to be had. Nick's Fish House in Port Covington boasts a waterfront view and a Fresh Fish Angler sandwich on its menu year-round. The sandwich contains beer-battered, flash-fried cod served with house-made Old Bay chips. You can also try the daily fresh catch on a sandwich, with your choice between blackened, grilled, or broiled.
(410) 347-4123
2600 Insulator Dr, Baltimore, MD 21230
Massachusetts: Pauli's North End
Pauli's North End is known for its overstuffed sandwiches and even had a lobster roll featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The menu also features tuna melts and fish sandwiches, which have battered fried fish with tomato, lettuce, and homemade tartar sauce. Diners praise this Boston sandwich shop for good prices and large portions.
(857) 284-7064
65 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
Michigan: Scotty Simpson's Fish and Chips
Scotty Simpson's Fish and Chips has been an institution in Detroit since 1950. Its fanbase even has a Facebook group to stay up to date. Though known for its fish and chips (with Nova Scotia cod flown in fresh daily), Scotty's also offers a Famous Fish Sandwich, with its iconic cod served on a grilled bun. Pro tip: Scotty's is cash only.
(313) 533-0950
22200 Fenkell Ave, Detroit, MI 48223
Minnesota: Mac's Fish and Chips
Minnesota is home to the coveted walleye, so this fish is plentiful on many seafood purveyors throughout the state. However, in the Twin Cities, Mac's fried walleye sandwich has been named one of the best. Fish and chips and fish tacos are the stars of the menu, but you can also make any fried fish into a "sammy," including halibut, cod, or mahi. The sandwiches feature beer-battered fish with dill pickles, hand-cut fries, and coleslaw.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Shaggy's
Shaggy's is a highly rated regional chain with near-perfect reviews at its five locations. Not only do diners love the waterfront views, but the menu is also robust with a variety of seafood, including a Captain's Catch flounder sandwich or a po'boy that includes your choice of shrimp, unicorn fish, or gator if you are feeling adventurous.
Multiple locations
Missouri: Yellowbelly
St. Louis has numerous restaurants offering fried fish sandwiches, especially during Lent. However, the rum-battered fish sandwich at Yellowbelly is a tropical take on the typical fried cod that critics rave about. The sandwich is served with Creole tartar sauce on a sweet Hawaiian sesame bun. Diners say this is one to try if you are tired of the same old fish sandwich!
(314) 499-1509
4659 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108
Montana: Crazy Mary's Fish n' Chips
Crazy Mary's Fish n' Chips in Billings has near-perfect reviews on Google for its portion sizes, price, and overall experience. Though the restaurant's online presence is limited, the quaint spot with counter service and indoor and patio dining is known for a highly recommended fish sandwich and its catch of the day, battered and served with fresh-cut fries.
facebook.com/CrazyMarysFishNChips2014
(406) 252-0089
1321 6th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101
Nebraska: Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar
Shucks Fish House is known and loved by locals for its Cajun-inspired seafood dishes — it has even won best seafood in Omaha for years. It has multiple locations throughout town. Shucks offers the Hadwich — a haddock sandwich breaded in signature house breading and served with hand-cut fries — or the Codwich, another popular pick known for its light breading that lets the fish shine. Other handheld offerings include a salmon BLT or an ahi tuna sandwich.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Boulder Pit Stop
Though this strip mall spot may look unassuming from the exterior, inside you'll find all-day dinner options in a casual atmosphere that have kept locals (and tourists) coming back for over 30 years. The diner specializes in burgers and sandwiches, including its fish sandwich, featuring Pit Stop's "famous" beer-battered cod .
(702) 293-7080
802 Buchanan Blvd, Boulder City, NV 89005
New Hampshire: Petey's Summertime Seafood & Bar
Petey's Summertime Seafood and Bar is a seafood shack on the coast off Route 1 that is open year-round. It has been a Rye mainstay since 1990, known for its award-winning seafood and fun atmosphere. The menu boasts a fresh fried haddock sandwich that diners rave about, as well as numerous other handhelds like clam strips, crab cakes, and shrimp rolls.
(603) 433-1937
1323 Ocean Blvd, Rye, NH 03870
New Jersey: Barbera Seafood
It's no surprise that seafood is plentiful along the Jersey Shore. Considered a hidden gem by many customers, Barbera Seafood is known in Atlantic City as the spot for affordable, fresh fish. It was even ranked one of the top seafood restaurants in the country by Yelp in 2024. The counter-service spot has been serving up fish since 1919 and is known for its fried fish sandwiches (including a fried whiting sandwich).
(609) 345-0671
2243 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
New Mexico: The Kosmos Restaurant
The Kosmos Restaurant in Albuquerque's warehouse district, Wells Park, is known for its funky vibe and some of the best fried fish in town. The fish sandwich comes fried or grilled and served with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Patrons praise the portion sizes and price.
(505) 369-1772
1715 5th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: B&H Dairy Kosher Restaurant
There is no shortage of restaurants in New York City, but the B&H Dairy Restaurant in Manhattan is one of the oldest kosher dairy lunch counters left. The restaurant is renowned for its tuna melt — one of the best fish sandwiches in the U.S. The smoked whitefish sandwich is another popular special.
(212) 505-8065
127 Second Ave, New York, NY 10003
North Carolina: Saltbox Seafood Joint
There are plenty of coastal fish shacks in North Carolina, but we decided to highlight an inland purveyor. Owned by James Beard award-winning chef Ricky Moore, Saltbox Seafood Joint is a homage to local seafood with a fish camp vibe. The fresh catch of the day (which changes daily depending on the season) is served on a roll and garnished with house-made slaw and a lemon wedge in true Carolina style.
(919) 237-3499
2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC 27707
North Dakota: Blarney Stone Pub
Blarney Stone Pub has multiple locations throughout North Dakota and is beloved for its authentic Irish atmosphere. Fish is one of the more popular items on the menu that patrons say is well worth the price. This includes a Fibbers Fish Sandwich, featuring golden-fried, ale-battered cod served on a bun with waffle fries and coleslaw.
Multiple locations
Ohio: Jolly Roger's Seafood House
Jolly Roger's Seafood House in Port Clinton serves what has been called one of the top walleye sandwiches in Ohio. The casual restaurant with counter service as well as indoor and outdoor seating specializes in Lake Erie yellow perch and walleye. The sandwich is served on a lightly toasted bun, and you can pair it with many sides including waffle fries, housemade onion rings, or hush puppies.
facebook.com/Jollyrogerseafoodhouse
(419) 732-3382
1715 E Perry St, Port Clinton, OH 43452
Oklahoma: Off the Hook
Off the Hook Seafood Eatery is a top-rated counter-service spot that specializes in Southern-style seafood and friendly service. The Fish Po'Boy sandwich on a French roll with catfish is a popular diner choice for the portion size and flavor. The melted lobster sandwich or shrimp po'boy are also worth a try.
(405) 840-3474
125 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
Oregon: Pal's
This Portland spot is one-of-a-kind, as it is a seafood shack on Hayden Island with views of the Columbia River and hyperlocal food. Pal's has a fish sandwich for those who love fish and chips, which is called "legendary" — both on the menu and by customers. The fish sandwich features kettle chip-crusted fried trout, American cheese, shredded lettuce, fish sauce, and pickles on a sesame bun.
(503) 436-6602
515 NE Tomahawk Island Dr, Portland, OR 97217
Pennsylvania: Wholey's Fish Market
Wholey's Fish Market in Pittsburgh's Strip District has been in operation since 1912, making it a long-standing local institution. The fried fish sandwich this purveyor is known for is its Wholey Whaler, which consists of a pound of whiting fish hand-dipped in fresh batter on a baked Mancini bun. The Holy Moley sandwich is another favorite, featuring a pound of Icelandic cod.
(412) 391-3737
1711 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Rhode Island: Dune Brothers Fox Point Restaurant and Market
Diners call Dune Brothers' fish sandwich the greatest of all time. This offering features a unique potato-chip crust, giving the fish a crisp texture that pairs perfectly with the cheese and flavorful herb slaw. There are multiple locations and markets throughout Rhode Island, making it all the more accessible.
(401) 480-1269
239 Dyer St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: CudaCo. Seafood House
CudaCo. Seafood House in Charleston is situated on James Island, which offers a more laid-back, neighborhood vibe. Though the restaurant is newer on the dining scene (it opened in 2020), as the brainchild of a seafood distributor and chef duo, the focus is on freshness. CudaCo.'s renowned Sandy fish sandwich is simple yet tasty, with fried flounder, American cheese, a buttered potato bun, pickles, and a dash of Crystal hot sauce. If tuna is more of your speed, you can substitute a rare tuna steak.
(843) 789-3105
765 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412
South Dakota: The Custer Wolf
Walleye is the big draw in South Dakota, but where you find a tasty fish sandwich may surprise you. The Custer Wolf is a family-friendly pub offering bar food with a twist and a walleye po'boy that both locals and reviewers love. The sandwich features a hefty portion of local walleye with slaw and pickles on a hoagie roll.
(605) 673-9653
506 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD 57730
Tennessee: Ed's Fish House
Ed's Fish House in Nashville has been in business for over 50 years, and it shows. You'll often see a drive-thru line wrapped around the small building. It offers fish sandwiches served on white or wheat bread, like a cornmeal-crusted whiting. The catfish sandwich is also a very popular choice for those who prefer a firmer fish. Whichever you choose, regulars recommend the sandwiches with mustard, onions, and hot sauce.
(615) 255-4362
1801 DB Todd Jr Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208
Texas: St. Pete's Dancing Marlin
St. Pete's Dancing Marlin is a seafood spot with a fish sandwich unlike any other, landing it on lists of must-try sandwiches in Dallas. The chicken-fried tuna sandwich features a sushi-grade yellowfin tuna steak that is breaded and deep fried for a crisp exterior. It maintains a rare center, though, for an interesting combination of flavor and texture.
(214) 698-1511
2730 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226
Utah: Summerhays Halibut N Chips
It was a bit tricky to find a purveyor in Utah that offered a fish sandwich specifically, as fish and chips were more prevalent. Nevertheless, Summerhays Halibut N Chips is a popular local spot in greater Salt Lake City for fried fish. It has a few halibut sandwich offerings, including grilled, deep fried, or herb-crusted, as well as a grilled salmon sandwich. The restaurant prides itself on sourcing high-quality, wild-caught halibut from Alaska.
(801) 424-9000
4870 Highland Dr, Holladay, UT 84117
Vermont: Union Jack's
Union Jack's in Burlington is a sandwich shop that also offers British fare popular with locals craving fried fish and chips. Its fish sandwich features a haddock fillet in house-made beer batter, with your choice of bread. The fish nugget wrap is another handheld option with bite-sized haddock nuggets.
(802) 652-9828
370 Shelburne Rd, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Sugar's Crab Shack
While there are plenty of waterfront establishments serving up seafood in Virginia, we focused on this Richmond spot that locals love. Sugar's Crab Shack serves seasoned fried catfish that is so good locals say there is always a line at its walk-up window. Diners also praise the massive portions for the price on both the catfish and whiting sandwiches.
(804) 303-6592
2224 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Washington: Local Tide
Local Tide in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle offers a variety of fish sandwiches with a twist. Offerings include the Salmon Sando, crab rolls, rockfish banh mi, and a more traditional fried dover sole sandwich that some diners call the menu highlight. Its near-perfect Google Review rating is a testament to the quality.
(206) 420-4685
401 N 36th St, Suite 103, Seattle, WA 98103
West Virginia: Coleman's Fish Market
Coleman's Fish Market in Wheeling is known for its award-winning massive fish sandwiches by locals and tourists alike. It has been a seafood destination in West Virginia since 1914. Here you will find a hand-fileted, deep fried fish with your choice of white bread or a bun. Diners say the sandwich has stood the test of time and is still as good as they remember decades ago.
(304) 232-8510
2226 Market St, Wheeling, WV 26003
Wisconsin: Toby's Supper Club
Supper clubs are long-standing Midwestern traditions, and iconic establishments like Toby's Supper Club in Madison are still popular today. Known for its old-school, golden-fried cod loin sandwich, Toby's provides a consistently good sandwich and fun atmosphere that keeps regulars coming back.
(608) 222-6913
3717 S Dutch Mill Rd, Madison, WI 53718
Wyoming: Rocky Mountain Seafood
Solid reviews on Google and numerous accolades make this seafood restaurant a worthwhile stop in Wyoming. Rocky Mountain Seafood is known for fresh seafood and fried fish. For sandwiches, you have your choice of fish — Alaskan halibut and cod are popular with diners — served with fries and coleslaw.
(307) 885-2722
492 S Washington St, Afton, WY 83110
Methodology
Finding the best fish sandwich was tougher in some states than others. However, we were able to find some solid options through copious research. We scoured the internet for restaurants with high reviews on websites like Google and Yelp, as well as formal restaurant reviews from food critics, food awards, and other media outlet coverage. Coupled with user feedback on social media, we narrowed down our options and dove into what each fish sandwich offered that made it unique, delicious, and kept diners coming back for more.
We also considered the restaurant's location, focusing on more of the "hidden gem" fish sandwich offerings than typical chain restaurants or tourist destinations when possible. Though some of those more commercial shops ended up on our list due to popularity and reviews, there are plenty of other spots that you may have otherwise passed by on your travels.