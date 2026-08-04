The Best Chocolate Shop In Every State
Finding a good chocolate shop is like discovering the beating heart of a region's culinary scene. Every state has a prime destination for chocolate-based goodies to give residents and visitors a decadent time. Many have garnered awards and accolades for the craftsmanship of their creations, while others are considered long-time fan favorites by anyone who's ever stepped inside to sample the goods. And when you pinpoint the best chocolate shop in every state, you end up with a treasure map that points the way to the riches.
If you've never taken the time to check out the chocolate scene around the U.S., you've been missing out on a sweet adventure. Rather than embark on a wild truffle hunt on your own, we invite you to take a look at our selections for the top chocolate shop in each state. These creative confectioners have mastered the art of transforming cocoa beans and sugar into supremely satisfying treats that are worth seeking out, whether you're looking for goodies close to home, or driving to delights on another side of the country.
Alabama: Pizzelle's Confections
Pizzelle's Confections has been named one of USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards 2026 Best Chocolate Shops, with fans giving high praise for the shop's boutique treats, which are made with an artistic touch. A mix of fair trade chocolate and mostly-local ingredients transforms into bonbons that shine like edible gems. You can even visit this real-life Willy Wonka factory, or for budding chocolatiers, Pizzelle's offers classes for making your own stunning treats.
(256) 960-8321
2500 Clinton Ave. W., Suite D, Huntsville, AL 35805
Alaska: Alaska Wild Berry
If your search for superior chocolates leads you northward, make a stop at Alaska Wild Berry to sample some of the best chocolates in the 49th state. It's also the largest candy maker in Alaska, and just so happens to be a chosen spot for fans of premium chocolate creations, including handmade holiday projects for kids and families to enjoy together. Visitors never cease to be amazed at what they find to savor here.
(907) 562-8858
5225 Juneau St., Anchorage, AK 99518
Arizona: Stone Grindz
Dark chocolate rules the Arizona desert, thanks to the presence of Stone Grindz, which specializes in small-batch candy made from a wholesome blend of cacao beans, cocoa butter, and sugar. The shop has won awards for its various chocolate recipes, with inventions like Crystallized Ginger made with coconut milk, Bourbon Pecan & Dark Cherry, and Strawberry Matcha. With a flair for maximalist bars and a passion for turning craft chocolate into a cottage industry, Stone Grindz is an oasis for desert dwellers to enjoy sweet relief.
Multiple Locations
Arkansas: Markham and Fitz
Bean-to-bar chocolatier Markham and Fitz sprang up in 2014 as a confection with a purpose, crafting candy from ethically-sourced beans wrapped in earth-friendly packaging. The shop's creations cover gourmet flavors like Smoke & Brulee, Ooh La Lavender, and Peanut Butter & Strawberries, and have shown up around the U.S., garnering awards and attention beyond its Bentonville base. Fans rave about the quality and creativity, a combination that doesn't seem to disappoint.
(479) 367-2608
801 S.E. 8th St., Suite 45, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: andSons
Of all the chocolate shops the Golden State has to offer, the elegant andSons is an elite boutique for chocolate lovers to sink their teeth into. This second-generation chocolatier is famous for its ultra-luxe Dom Pérignon truffles, and has won fan-favorite accolades for its attention to confectionery detail. European style comes honestly to this Beverly Hills staple, where luxury becomes necessity — wrapped in a luscious chocolate shell, filled with flavor blends like Kumquat and Mango, and Cherry Blossom and Matcha.
(310) 276-2776
9548 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Colorado: Blue Spruce
Organic Blue Spruce chocolate is churned out daily at an unassuming little bean-to-bar operation in Kittredge, Colorado. Don't be fooled by the humility of this enterprise, however — it won the Americas USA & Canada Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition 2025 Silver award from the International Chocolate Awards, for its 72% Dark Alto Beni Beniano, in the middle of maneuvering through the impact of increased international tariffs. Aspiring chocolate makers can benefit from the wisdom of this cottage candy shop, thanks to chocolate-making courses held onsite.
(720) 537-2513
26290 Highway 74, Unit 5, Kittredge, CO 80457
Connecticut: House of Knipschildt
If the name House of Knipschildt sounds like a regal Renaissance-age chocolatier, it's not for nothing. This New England candy creator brings European tradition to its American outlet for premium sweets crafted with care. Chocolatier Fritz Knipschildt applies his love of European confections to an operation that at one time could claim that it made the world's most expensive chocolate. The shop also holds a 2017 Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive truffle, weighing in at $2,600 per pound! Don't fret, as more affordable treats are available at the shop, as well.
(203) 838-3131
14 Wall St., Norwalk, CT 06850
Delaware: Chocolate Wave
Catch the Chocolate Wave in Delaware, and you'll find a silken, sugary rush waiting behind the shop's gleaming cases. The boutique candy outlet has drawn the attention of connoisseurs who know what fine chocolate should taste like. Customers can also create their own craft chocolate bars, though the handmade treats crafted by the confectioners onsite make amazing personal gifts for your most special occasions — like Valentine's Day, where chocolate has its own surprising origin story.
(302) 567-2419
5 N. First St., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Florida: Norman Love Confections
Chocolate gets a high-style step-up at Norman Love Confections, Florida's premier candy maker and multiple award-winning chocolate house that visitors love to explore. Sugar-laced jewels come wrapped in vivid green boxes, a signature color that lets recipients know there's more than average drugstore chocolate waiting inside. Even simple creations like Chocolate Caramel Pecan Clusters and Vanilla Sea Salt Caramels take on an upscale sheen here.
Multiple Locations
Georgia: Bitzel's Chocolate
Bitzel's Chocolate holds the title of the official chocolate of the Atlanta Vibe volleyball team — an esteemed status for this recipient of the Manufacturer of the Year – Small award at the 13th Annual Movers and Makers Awards in 2024. It also happens to be a chocolate factory with glass walls, allowing customers an unobstructed view to watch the goods being created. And what goods they are, too, luscious tidbits, like Schnappers made with roasted Georgia pecans, and dark chocolate-covered candied orange peels.
(770) 758-1550
453 Northott Parkway, Suwanee, GA 30024
Hawaii: Manoa Chocolate
Let all the buzz surrounding Hawaiian chocolate lead you in the direction of Manoa, and you'll find world-class candy offered with an island spirit. This creator was named among the top 50 cacaos in the world at the 2025 Cacao of Excellence Awards, a testament to the quality you'll find in its bonbons and bars. Chocolate-covered macadamia nuts and tropical fruit-infused bars are Manoa's specialties, tying together the islands' unique offerings in candy-coated gifts from these confectionery creatives.
Multiple Locations
Idaho: The Chocolat Bar
When one of Idaho's most popular small businesses turns out to be a candy hut called The Chocolat Bar, you know the chocolatiers behind the doors have done something very right. And the shop's gleaming showroom shines a light on just how upscale chocolate can be. From gourmet barks filled with nuts and fruits to clusters that hold spices and crumbled candies, every creation has a rustic, handcrafted charm that contrasts the deluxe presentation and premium ingredients.
Multiple Locations
Illinois: Le Chocolat du Bouchard
Don't sleep on the best chocolate in Illinois from Le Chocolat du Bouchard, even if you have to travel to Naperville to find it. This sunny French-style salon has repeatedly taken the title of local publication's Life in Naperville's Best Chocolate and Dessert Shop, thanks to its attentive hand-dipped creations and from-scratch confections. From decorated truffles to dipped strawberries, every creation is a sweet-tooth pleaser.
(630) 355-5720
127-129 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540
Indiana: DeBrand Fine Chocolates
Fort Wayne holds the key to Indiana-based chocolate revelry, which is found through the doors of DeBrand Fine Chocolates. Accolades include being featured among Oprah's Favorite Things listings and being inducted into the Greater Fort Wayne Business Hall of Fame. That's the kind of prestige that producing 60 different types of fine chocolate candies will get you. Tours and samples are also a favorite experience among customers who love the elegant presentation.
(260) 969-8335
10105 Auburn Park Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Iowa: Chocolaterie Stam
Chocolaterie Stam is like a trip back in time, with its vintage storefront displaying handmade chocolates like fine jewelry. The shop switched from a bakery to a chocolate store in 1913. Bonbon collections, candy jewel boxes, and towers of mixed treats make it feel more like shopping in a department store than what the Des Moines City View dubs the best chocolate shop in town. But there's no mistaking the richness in the timeless European quality waiting within every box.
Multiple Locations
Kansas: The Sweet Granada
Enjoying chocolate in the heartland means making a beeline for The Sweet Granada in Kansas to find out what this USA Today 10 Best Chocolate Shops honoree has cooking. Customers delight in almond and cashew clusters, both with and without gooey caramel, and robed in milk or dark chocolate, as well as pristine truffles with flavor names like Prairie Fire and Birthday Cake to capture the imagination.
Multiple Locations
Kentucky: Rebecca Ruth
The down-home spirit of the South lends Rebecca Ruth chocolates a healthy dose of American ingenuity. This shop is the home of the original bourbon ball, first concocted in the late 1930s and becoming a big hit during the World War II years. Decades later, guests can enjoy a taste of history with the chocolate selection, as they sample the bourbon balls that made the little chocolate shop with moxie a long-lasting success.
Multiple Locations
Louisiana: Piety and Desire
How could you walk past a chocolate shop with a tempting name like Piety and Desire, and not rush in to see what it's all about? New Orleans' decadent candy producer has conjured up an award-winning dark chocolate bar infused with Louisiana's intoxicating Roulaison Distilling Company rum, a flavor that reflects the cultural roux that makes the area so magical. You'll even find vegan hot chocolate and fan-favorite candies that are lovely to look at, as well as to eat.
(504) 799-1709
2032 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Wilbur's of Maine Chocolates
Largely locally-sourced ingredients help make the fine chocolates produced by Wilbur's of Maine Chocolates feel and taste distinctly regional. The humble candymaker has been chosen as Downeast Magazine's Reader's Choice Poll for Maine's Best Chocolate and Candy Shop (2010-2025) — 16 consecutive times, a colossal achievement that speaks to both quality and longevity. Wilbur's was also named the 2020 Maine Retailer of the Year, a pinnacle achievement for a shop with truffles, dipped fruits, and bars that cause visitors to call the factory a must-see.
Multiple Locations
Maryland: Jinji Chocolate
Jinji Chocolate is fun to say, but it's even more enjoyable to visit what The Baltimore Sun has referred to as the "best candy spot" in the city." Every chocolate selection is inspired by a story, curated by owner Jinji Fraser, and reinterpreted as delicious, meaningful creations such as Tuskegee Pecan Turtles — which, according to the shop's Facebook page, represents its "most valued pillars: craftsmanship, storytelling and seasonality." Consider this chocolate with a purpose.
(443) 835-1636
3100 Greenmount Ave., Unit B, Baltimore, Maryland 21218
Massachusetts: Goodnow Farms Chocolate
Try a factory tour and tasting at Goodnow Farms, and you'll be experiencing the best chocolate Massachusetts has to offer. This Eastern Seaboard candy crafter earned eight consecutive years of the Good Food Award, as well as racked up prizes from the Academy of Chocolate and the International Chocolate Awards — all while stocking area retail shops with premium confections. The company, which uses single-origin cacao, even adds rum and whiskey to some of its creations to add depth, dimension, and that extra flavor.
(978) 579-4939
80 Goodnow Road, Sudbury, MA 01776
Michigan: Mindo Chocolate Makers
Internationally-awarded and locally-loved, Mindo Chocolate Makers ensures Michiganders have plenty of delicious, Ecuadorian-sourced chocolate to indulge in. Visitors laud the factory for its truffles and bonbons, and its gourmet bars have been featured as part of the Gourmet Chocolate of the Month Club, introducing aficionados to the finer points of small-enterprise chocolate making. With everything from square ingots of chocolate to house-made brownies, chocolate lovers have no shortage of forms to savor.
Multiple Locations
Minnesota: St. Croix Chocolate Company
St. Croix Chocolate Company is a point of pride in the gourmet chocolate scene in Minnesota, garnering numerous awards, including placing in seven categories in the Minnesota Star Tribune's Minnesota's Best 2025 round-up, and receiving accolades at international competitions as well. The shop specializes in unique artisan offerings like small-batch bonbons and bespoke toffee, giving the Midwest chocolate lover a sweet selection to explore.
(651) 433-1400
261 Parker St., Marine on St. Croix, MN 55047
Mississippi: Mulukakao
Ethics and sustainability are key components in the chocolate-making process at Mississippi's Mulukakao. This unique Southern chocolate shop offers treats with a regional theme, celebrating its Mississippi heritage, while bringing Nicaraguan chocolate to the Magnolia State. There are spicy, savory, and citrus-y bonbons to choose from, all coated with well-balanced chocolate of varying sweetness. Regular social events, like Sip, Stitch, and Crochet, allow residents and visitors to take advantage of the shop's chocolate and coffee creations, while getting familiar with fellow creators.
(769) 280-7232
201 Cox Ave., Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Missouri: Bijoux Chocolates
"Bijoux," the French word for "jewels," is an apt descriptor for this Missouri chocolatier's gem-like creations. These colorful, hand-painted chocolates gleam with striking colors on these tiny, edible pieces of art. Owner Meggie Mobley and her team wraps glossy, tempered chocolate around hand-piped fillings, creating flavors like Fig Goat Cheese, Black Currant Balsamic, and Cinnamon Roll. These haute-style chocolates ooze sophistication, but you can casually sit back and enjoy sampling Bijoux's highly-rated selections.
(314) 307-7303
7930 Big Bend Blvd., Suite A, Webster Groves, MO 63119
Montana: Caldera Cacao Roasters
Having won a silver award in the Dark Chocolate Bean-to-Bar category from the acclaimed Academy of Chocolate for its single-origin Peru 70% dark chocolate in 2025, Caldera Cacao has an edge over the other chocolate shops in Montana. Local shops in and around the Bozeman area carry this maker's chocolate, and supporting it helps fund small-farm microloans for organic cacao farmers. It's taste-good chocolate that you can feel good about buying.
(406) 600-0958
30 Shawnee Way Unit F, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: The Chocolate Season
The Chocolate Season is year-round at this cocoa cottage, located in the state's capital city. The Lincoln chocolatier was chosen for a spot in the 2026 Dandelion Small-Batch Chocolate advent calendar, which features 24 curated chocolates from North America and Japan, taking the business beyond the state's borders. Whether you love your chocolate as bars, bark, or truffles, you'll find exceptional handmade versions here, though customers also love the desserts and hot chocolate.
(402) 466-1139
3855 Village Ln., Ste. 100, Lincoln, NE 68516
Nevada: Tandem Chocolates
Of all the chocolate shops you can frequent in Nevada, the one you shouldn't miss is Reno's own Tandem Chocolates. Caramels, bonbons, and vegan treats have impressed in chocolate competitions, while customers consistently leave glowing reviews about how supremely delicious the shop's thoughtful creations are. The designs added to the chocolate shells are so vibrant, you'll think twice about taking a bite — just don't let them melt while you decide.
(775) 227-8735
7111 S. Virginia St., Suite A15, Reno, NV 89511
New Hampshire: Van Otis
No one tops Van Otis in the sphere of New Hampshire chocolate shops. This craft chocolatier is consistently named New Hampshire Magazine's Best of New Hampshire for Best Chocolatier, while walking away with the Grand Confection Award from Retail Confectioners International for its Peanut Butter Whipped Honey Meltaway in 2025. Budding home candy makers can even try their hand at rolling truffles in courses that spill the secrets behind the treats. More traditional shoppers can sample the shop's World Famous Swiss Fudge, taste Maple Creams and Nut & Fruit Clusters, or add a custom message to a chocolate bar.
Multiple Locations
New Jersey: Michel Cluizel
Seventy years of mastering the art of chocolate-making puts Michel Cluizel at the top of New Jersey's must-try chocolate shops. This European-style chocolatier has won international accolades and awards for its superior attention to quality. With miniature espresso cups and chocolate Champagne corks as part of the collection, Cluizel chocolates are as clever as they are decadent.
(856) 486-9292
575 Route 73 North, Building D-5, West Berlin, NJ 08091
New Mexico: The Chocolate Cartel
The Chocolate Cartel infuses its creations with the flavors and spirit of its New Mexico home. Chiles and coffee are just some of the add-ins that show up in the shop's small-batch creations. Customers love the straightforward presentation, a format that eliminates the frills, and stays focused on flavor and quality. That's the sort of no-nonsense chocolate philosophy that has kept The Chocolate Cartel in business for more than 25 years.
(505) 797-1193
315 Juan Tabo Blvd. N.E., Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87123
New York: Fruition Chocolate Works
With plenty of competition in New York, Fruition Chocolate Works pulls delicious tricks out of its sleeves to become the best and most enticing chocolate shop in the state. This enchanting chocolatier has collected over 75 awards domestically and internationally for its wide range of milk, dark, and white chocolate blends. Fans label the chocolate as exquisite, with goodies like Brown Butter Bourbon Caramels and Passion Fruit Dark Milk Bar with Elderflower and Popping Candy show off the shop's way with turning out treats that are both playful, and sumptuous. Fruition makes some of the best dark chocolate bars around.
(845) 657-6717
3091 Route 28, Shokan, NY 12481
North Carolina: Videri Chocolate Factory
With Videri Chocolate Factory, the city of Raleigh lays claim to North Carolina's finest chocolate shop, supreme enough to snag a 2026 Good Food Award for its Milk Chocolate Cocoa Crunch with Sea Salt bar. It also ranked as one of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards Best Chocolate Shop 2026, putting the factory's bonbons, bars, and drinking chocolate directly in the spotlight. Take a self-guided tour for a close-up view of the chocolate production process, which ultimately yields goodies like Layered Peach Pie bonbons and Chocolate Hazelnut Spread.
(919) 755-5053
327 W. Davie St., Ste. 100, Raleigh, NC 27601
North Dakota: Carol Widman's Candy
Hometown chocolate haven Carol Widman's Candy has been making chocolate since 1885, making this shop one of the oldest in the U.S. (though it originated in Dubuque, Iowa). It's been handed down through generations who maintain the company's spirit, while coming up with tasty inventions like Chippers, chocolate-coated potato chips that have become a signature item for the shop. The boutique brand that's become an institution for the state also offers basket-style dessert filled with its goodies, and customized chocolate logos, as well.
Multiple Locations
Ohio: Sweet Designs Chocolatier
A must-visit chocolate destination in the town of Lakewood, which is situated along the shores of Lake Erie, Sweet Designs Chocolatier has established a 30-plus year legacy of whipping up luscious truffles and artful hand-painted chocolates. Review after 5-star review reveals just how many customers appreciate the company's attention to detail and devotion to quality, and with selections that include chocolate-covered fruits and Peanut Butter Buckeyes, who can blame them?
(216) 226-4888
16100 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107
Oklahoma: Bedré Chocolates
Once run in a former elementary school, the Chickasaw Nation took over Bedré Chocolates in 2000 and made this local Oklahoma chocolate into an award-winning brand with national prestige. Products range from chocolate-covered potato chips and ceramic boots filled with candy, to melting chocolate you can work into your home baking life. Bedré items can also be found at retailers around Oklahoma.
(800) 367-5390
37 N. Colbert Road, Davis, OK 73030
Oregon: Ranger Chocolate Company
Ranger Chocolate Company in Oregon holds the distinction of winning three awards at the 2025 Americas Bean-to-Bar & Craft Chocolatier Competition, and a USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards Runner-Up in 2026. Artful illustrations make the labels on this chocolate maker's delicious products as inviting to unwrap as the candy waiting within. But it's the glowing customer reviews that speak loudest about the premier status of this cozy chocolate shop and its prime confections, which include several flavors of granola, and its Adventure Series chocolate bars.
(503) 206-8924
118 NE MLK Jr. Blvd., Portland, OR 97232
Pennsylvania: Éclat Chocolate
Éclat Chocolate in West Chester has garnered plenty of attention, and with many awards under its wrapper, the chocolatier has proven its chops as a contender in the candy world. Guests cheer for the fantastic customer service and soothing atmosphere, as much as the chocolate bars, which come in flavors like Desert Rose, or the luxe mendiant disks, which come in flavors like Aleppo Pink Peppercorn. You can even purchase the shop's take on s'mores, which comes as a gift set of thin chocolate medallions paired with house-made graham crackers.
(610) 692-5206
24 South High St., West Chester, PA 19382
Rhode Island: Gansett Craft Chocolates
Gansett Craft Chocolates has certainly received an impressive share of awards and accolades, telling you plenty about the premium chocolates you'll find at the father-and-daughter team's shop. But in case that isn't enough, maybe flavors like Brown Butter Sage and Dark Chocolate Raspberry, made with Peruvian beans, will convince you give it a try. Those who have visited can't stop raving about the shop's treats, including its chocolate mousse and frozen hot chocolate.
(401) 486-0850
227 Robinson St., Wakefield, RI 02879
South Carolina: LaRue Fine Chocolate
Touches of Southern charm make every piece in the LaRue Fine Chocolate collection a tribute to the region. As one of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Chocolate Shop 2026, this boutique has been proven a local treasure. South Carolinians have known this for quite some time, as owner Elizabeth Logan McDaniel has been selling her confections since 2015. The shop's signature piece, the Dora LaRue, honors the owner's mother — whom the shop is named for, as well — and features graham crackers and peanut butter, dressed up with silky, milk chocolate, which over half of all people say is their favorite chocolate.
Multiple Locations
South Dakota: Chubby Chipmunk
How could you not check out a chocolate shop called Chubby Chipmunk? This charming candy store in historic Deadwood is a spot that inspires repeat customers, and wins over self-proclaimed chocolate snobs. With truffle flavors like Hot Mama, with its jalapeño-habanero-chipotle pepper filling, and Mint Munk, which is studded with a crown of chocolate nibs, the joyful spirit of the shop's name is carried throughout, down to the exceptional goodies it offers.
(605) 722-2447
420 Cliff St., Deadwood, SD 57732
Tennessee: Olive & Sinclair Chocolate Company
Tennessee chocolatiers Olive & Sinclair was once bestowed a Southern Living Food Award for its Smoked Nib Brittle, which is smoked at Allan Benton's legendary smokehouse in Madisonville, alongside his famous hams. Other artisan treats, such as the shop's Duck Fat Caramels and Sea Salt & Vinegar Caramels, have captured the attention of folks in and around the Nashville area. Olive & Sinclair also offers tours that show how grinding gears turn roasted beans into creamy chocolate, giving customers a peek as to what they have to look forward to, when they snatch a sack of their own. The shop's chocolate bar variety pack is one of the best chocolate gifts for your sweet tooth.
(615) 262-3007
1628 Fatherland St., Nashville, TN 37206
Texas: Hill Country Chocolate
Named Best Chocolate Shop in the 2025 Fredericksburg Standard Radio Post's Readers' Choice awards, Hill Country Chocolate has Texas candy fans caught in a sweet spin. Artisanal bonbons decorated to look like precious minerals in flavors like Rio Grande Valley Orange and Black Pepper and Peach Yogurt share shelf space with rough-hewn Jalapeño Peanut Brittle and Dark Chocolate Blueberries, attracting a variety of palates. And knowledgeable and friendly employees enthusiastically share their insights behind the company, and how it creates its sensational selections.
(830) 992-3277
144 Industrial Loop, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Utah: Mrs. Cavanaugh's
Mrs. Cavanaugh's is a multiple winner of Utah's Best of State award, representing the superior business community while keeping locals and visitors well-fed with the sweet stuff. The legacy of the shop's creamy wonders extends through generations, with customers raving about toffee and cherry cordials in particular. Beware if you visit, though — guests have reported being transported by the heavenly aroma, which can lead to trying lots of chocolates. You can also tour the facility, which also includes sampling.
Multiple Locations
Vermont: Lake Champlain Chocolates
The small-batch candies made at Lake Champlain Chocolates feature award-winning vegan truffles, a treat for Vermonters and Green Mountain State-bound plant-eaters looking for sheer indulgence. The company was started in 1983 as a candy-making challenge, and prides itself on using local ingredients like milk, honey, and maple syrup to craft a truly region-specific catalog of confections. Bestsellers include seasonal shapes like turkeys and leaves, distinctive New England emblems you can eat.
Multiple Locations
Virginia: Gearharts Fine Chocolates
Named the Best Chocolate Shop in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2026, Gearharts Fine Chocolates represents the finest of the industry. The shop has been making life tastier for Virginians for more than 25 years, producing all-American creations like Straight Bourbon Whiskey Truffles and a signature chocolate brownie made with the shop's dark, milk, and white chocolates, and dried fruits and nuts. New imaginings of forms and flavors arise constantly, as these clever chocolatiers become inspired by unexplored combinations, in hopes of reaching even sweeter heights.
Multiple Locations
Washington: Fran's
Accolades abound for Fran's, the premier chocolate shop with multiple locations in Washington, including honors such as being named Outstanding Fine Chocolatier in North America by the Fine Chocolate Industry Association. Choices from salted caramels to chocolate dessert sauces allow shoppers to let their imaginations run wild as they try to choose their favorites. For chocolate gift-givers — like Ina Garten, Bobby Flay, and Barack Obama, to name-drop a few of Fran's fans — the shop offers lovely rose gold boxes, tied up with a bow.
Multiple Locations
West Virginia: Holl's Swiss Chocolates
The creamy goodness of Holl's Swiss Chocolates was designated the Best of West Virginia's Best Chocolatier from WV Living Magazine in 2025, a sentiment echoed by fans on online forums. The upscale showroom feels like a chic department store, designed to show off every tempting facet of the chocolates sold there. With over 30 flavors to choose from, including exotic creations like Hazelnut Gianduia and Kahlua Caramels, you'll probably need a sampler box of your own in or to find your favorite.
Multiple Locations
Wisconsin: CocoaVaa
CocoaVaa is a 2024 James Beard semi-finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, a jewel in the crown of a craft chocolatier that Wisconsinites adore. A consistently high rating on online review sites also speaks to the award-winning spirit that keeps this imaginative chocolate shop thriving. Gourmet blends like Lemongrass Pear Frangipane and Turkish Coffee are palate-expanding flavors that will stretch your awareness of what chocolate can be. Each recipe comes with its own distinctive geometric design and color palette, too.
(888) 803-6122
10 Odana Court, Madison, WI 53719
Wyoming: Atelier Ortega
The brainchild of Oscar Ortega, 2025 finalist for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Bakery, Atelier Ortega is a tiny, sleek café in the Jackson Hole valley. Ortega's championship chocolates led him on a sweet adventure, until he landed in his chocolate shop in this destination town. The menu features turtles, chocolate-covered orange peels, and vanilla caramel domes that push the envelope, while honoring tradition. If a chocolate cake is more your taste, the shop has a pastry collection you'll swoon over.
Multiple Locations
How we chose these chocolate shops
We searched for award-winning chocolate shops in every state to ensure the top-notch chocolatiers from around the country were included. These honors came in the form of everything from local accolades to James Beard awards, with many featured in USA Today's Top 10 Readers' Choice Awards. For states where award-winning chocolate shops weren't available, we chose shops that have shown longevity, and a long-standing history of providing quality candy for the region.
Additionally, we sought out spots that held a high rate of customer satisfaction, a telltale sign of a fantastic chocolate shop, that was generally corroborated with official awards and accolades. Within the shops themselves, we looked at artisan and craft chocolatiers using high-quality chocolate to create unique, elevated confections with flavors that provided a more boutique feel than the standard store-bought chocolate selections might offer.
This combination of qualities led us to a premium option in every state. Some ended up having multiple locations, or a retail aspect where their products were sold outside the state, but operations were still headquartered within the named state.