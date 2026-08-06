4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Starbucks Caramel Macchiato
Far and away, one of Starbucks most ordered drinks is the caramel macchiato. Devised by Hannah Su and a team of fellow Starbucks employees over the course of 10 months, the caramel macchiato first hit the menu in 1996. It was originally served hot only (the iced version would be added to the menu later) and was intended to be a limited time special for Starbucks' 25th anniversary. But the unique blend of espresso, milk, vanilla syrup, and caramel drizzle proved to be too darn popular with customers!
A caramel macchiato is different from a traditional macchiato, which is just a shot of espresso topped with a couple tablespoons of milk foam. The technical term for Starbucks' style of the caramel macchiato is latte macchiato, in which the espresso is poured into milk. Rich vanilla and buttery caramel elevate this basic recipe and leave plenty of room for experimentation. We're bringing you four tips to help you get the most out of your own caramel macchiato.
Swap the signature espresso for blonde
There are a few things you should know before ordering a caramel macchiato, such as what goes into one. Whether served hot or over ice, the caramel macchiato is a layered drink with espresso at its heart. Believing in a superior flavor profile, Starbucks only uses 100% Arabica beans to make its signature espresso, the default espresso used in caramel macchiatos. But it is not the only option.
Starbucks also serves a lighter roast blonde espresso. The flavor is smoother than the conventional roasts. If you find the vanilla syrup and caramel aren't enough to combat the bitterness of the coffee, then you definitely want to try making this espresso substitution. The caffeine content of the blonde espresso is also marginally higher than the signature espresso, so if adding an extra espresso shot seems like a step too far, but you still need that extra kick, the blonde espresso might do the trick.
Try a different flavored syrup
Everyone can agree it's the caramel that makes a caramel macchiato what it is, while vanilla plays a supporting role. It isn't called a vanilla macchiato after all! But you can play around with which shot of syrup goes into your drink. With syrups being changed throughout the year, there are plenty of flavors to choose from to keep things interesting.
Toffee nut syrup and white mocha were popular vanilla substitutions with Starbucks customers on Reddit. Because larger sizes come with two shots of syrup, you can also choose multiple flavors, such as one pump of hazelnut and one of vanilla. For that extra oomph of caramel flavor, try one pump of vanilla and one pump of caramel. Another popular combination customers have shared is white mocha and raspberry for a fruity flare. If you really, really want your caramel macchiato to scream caramel, though, substitute the vanilla syrup with caramel, which is different from the caramel drizzle.
Top it with cold foam
Inspired by the foam that tops many hot coffees like cappuccinos and lattes, Starbucks introduced cold foam to select locations in 2014. It was such a big hit that it went national in 2018, creating yet another way to personalize a caramel macchiato. Cold foam can be flavored in over a dozen different ways and comes in both nondairy and dairy forms. You can also order protein cold foam, adding more protein to your drink.
Not only does the addition of cold foam boost the level of sweetness, but the silky creaminess of the foam also adds a new texture that isn't in the original caramel macchiato. Vanilla sweet cream adds emphasis to the vanilla flavor from the syrup. Likewise, the salted caramel cream cold foam intensifies the taste of caramel. For a seasonal flavor, try lavender or coconut cold foam for summer. Pumpkin is perfect in the fall.
Order it upside down
Simply put, ordering a drink from Starbucks "upside down" means reversing the order the ingredients are typically added to the cup. While this isn't a standard ordering option you see on the Starbucks menu, it is a term baristas are familiar with. There is no point in ordering a drink like an Americano (espresso and hot water) upside down, but with a layered drink like the macchiato, it can be a revelation.
In the case of the caramel macchiato, instead of layering vanilla syrup, milk, and espresso, the espresso goes in before the milk, mixing with the syrup. Caramel sauce is drizzled on top of both versions at the end. Because the caramel sauce does not blend well with cold milk, a barista on Reddit recommended choosing to order the drink upside down when customizing with a thicker sauce. This way, it all doesn't end up pooled at the bottom of the cup rather than integrating with the other ingredients.