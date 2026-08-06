4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Starbucks Caramel Macchiato

Far and away, one of Starbucks most ordered drinks is the caramel macchiato. Devised by Hannah Su and a team of fellow Starbucks employees over the course of 10 months, the caramel macchiato first hit the menu in 1996. It was originally served hot only (the iced version would be added to the menu later) and was intended to be a limited time special for Starbucks' 25th anniversary. But the unique blend of espresso, milk, vanilla syrup, and caramel drizzle proved to be too darn popular with customers!

A caramel macchiato is different from a traditional macchiato, which is just a shot of espresso topped with a couple tablespoons of milk foam. The technical term for Starbucks' style of the caramel macchiato is latte macchiato, in which the espresso is poured into milk. Rich vanilla and buttery caramel elevate this basic recipe and leave plenty of room for experimentation. We're bringing you four tips to help you get the most out of your own caramel macchiato.