Customers Are Calling This McDonald's Breakfast Biscuit One Of The Best New Fast Food Items Of 2026
If you were on TikTok at any point in the last week, there's a good chance you heard NBC Chicago anchor Evrod Cassimy practically drooling over a news brief about McDonald's latest breakfast sandwich. The dulcet tones of Cassimy's voiceover made his description of the new Honey Brown Butter Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit sound every bit as good as the name suggests. Since its July 21 release, it looks like quite a few people agree that the sandwich meets those lofty expectations. It might even be one of the best new fast food items to launch (or return) in July 2026.
In a YouTube review, one taste-tester called it the best thing he'd eaten all week, saying the honey brown butter sauce made an already good breakfast sandwich even better. Other online critiques expressed appreciation for how the brown butter delivered additional sweetness while offsetting the typical dryness of a McDonald's biscuit. Over on Reddit, one user revealed that they were eating one at that very moment, and said it was so delicious, they could eat two more. On his personal Instagram account, Cassimy gave his preferred bacon-free version the perfect three-word conclusion: "I'm lovin' it."
The Honey Brown Butter Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit debuted at participating locations on July 21, 2026, and is available for a limited time only. The honey brown butter sauce can be added to any McDonald's breakfast sandwich for an additional 50 cents. One reviewer on Facebook really loved it on his McGriddle.
For some, the new McDonald's breakfast biscuit is a mixed bag
Of course, not everyone is going to give sterling reviews. One Redditor found the sauce strangely on the sour side — not what you'd expect from honey brown butter. A TikToker who tried McDonald's Honey Brown Butter Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for the first time on camera said that the honey butter tasted somewhat fruity, but liked it nonetheless. Another TikTok user wasn't a fan of the dry biscuit, and felt that the sauce wasn't sweet or nutty enough to have any real impact.
On paper, it's pretty clear that the honey brown butter biscuit was inevitably going to have its share of big-time fans, naysayers, and indifferent customers. McDonald's biscuits were already the definition of mid to begin with, placing fourth out of the six varieties tested in Mashed's ranking of fast food biscuits. For those that enjoy the sweet-salty contrast you get from a McGriddle — a breakfast sandwich real chefs actually enjoy — there's a chance you'll like the flavor spin on McDonald's new biscuit sandwich.
Still, there are enough positive reviews to suggest the Honey Brown Butter Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit is worth trying at least once. McDonald's has had a great track record with breakfast, after all, with the iconic Egg Muffin being viewed by many as the best breakfast sandwich among all fast food joints.