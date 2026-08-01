Customers Are Calling This McDonald's Breakfast Biscuit One Of The Best New Fast Food Items Of 2026

If you were on TikTok at any point in the last week, there's a good chance you heard NBC Chicago anchor Evrod Cassimy practically drooling over a news brief about McDonald's latest breakfast sandwich. The dulcet tones of Cassimy's voiceover made his description of the new Honey Brown Butter Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit sound every bit as good as the name suggests. Since its July 21 release, it looks like quite a few people agree that the sandwich meets those lofty expectations. It might even be one of the best new fast food items to launch (or return) in July 2026.

In a YouTube review, one taste-tester called it the best thing he'd eaten all week, saying the honey brown butter sauce made an already good breakfast sandwich even better. Other online critiques expressed appreciation for how the brown butter delivered additional sweetness while offsetting the typical dryness of a McDonald's biscuit. Over on Reddit, one user revealed that they were eating one at that very moment, and said it was so delicious, they could eat two more. On his personal Instagram account, Cassimy gave his preferred bacon-free version the perfect three-word conclusion: "I'm lovin' it."

The Honey Brown Butter Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit debuted at participating locations on July 21, 2026, and is available for a limited time only. The honey brown butter sauce can be added to any McDonald's breakfast sandwich for an additional 50 cents. One reviewer on Facebook really loved it on his McGriddle.