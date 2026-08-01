The 5 Best New Aldi Deli Items Of 2026 So Far

Aldi is known for its rotating selection of affordable, fan-favorite foods, including an array of deli meats, cheeses, and sweet or savory dips. While Aldi does not have a traditional deli counter (likely to keep prices down and foot traffic flowing), it does have a refrigerated deli section where customers can find pre-packaged, budget-friendly eats, perfect for a picnic, party, or casual snacking at home. A few of the newest additions to Aldi's deli have customers buzzing with praise.

According to Aldi's website, over 90% of the store's inventory is comprised of Aldi-exclusive brands. The store's private-label deli foods include brands such as Park Street Deli, Emporium Selection, Lunch Mate, Specially Selected, and Appleton Farms. By prioritizing its own food products, the German-owned grocery store is able to set its own prices. This is a big reason why you'll almost never see name brands at Aldi.

In addition to offering affordable deli meats, fine cheeses, gourmet dips, and large deli pizzas, Aldi commits to offering high-quality deli goods that are free from potentially harmful or controversial ingredients. In fact, all Aldi-exclusive products are free from 13 synthetic colors, added MSG, partially hydrogenated oils, and synthetic trans fatty acid. The store has also pledged to remove an additional 44 ingredients from its brands by the end of 2027. In the meantime, these recently released deli items are some of Aldi's best.