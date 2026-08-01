The 5 Best New Aldi Deli Items Of 2026 So Far
Aldi is known for its rotating selection of affordable, fan-favorite foods, including an array of deli meats, cheeses, and sweet or savory dips. While Aldi does not have a traditional deli counter (likely to keep prices down and foot traffic flowing), it does have a refrigerated deli section where customers can find pre-packaged, budget-friendly eats, perfect for a picnic, party, or casual snacking at home. A few of the newest additions to Aldi's deli have customers buzzing with praise.
According to Aldi's website, over 90% of the store's inventory is comprised of Aldi-exclusive brands. The store's private-label deli foods include brands such as Park Street Deli, Emporium Selection, Lunch Mate, Specially Selected, and Appleton Farms. By prioritizing its own food products, the German-owned grocery store is able to set its own prices. This is a big reason why you'll almost never see name brands at Aldi.
In addition to offering affordable deli meats, fine cheeses, gourmet dips, and large deli pizzas, Aldi commits to offering high-quality deli goods that are free from potentially harmful or controversial ingredients. In fact, all Aldi-exclusive products are free from 13 synthetic colors, added MSG, partially hydrogenated oils, and synthetic trans fatty acid. The store has also pledged to remove an additional 44 ingredients from its brands by the end of 2027. In the meantime, these recently released deli items are some of Aldi's best.
Park Street Deli pepperoni & salami tray
Party platters are a quick, easy way to feed a group at a picnic, barbecue, or tailgating event. Aldi's Park Street Deli pepperoni & salami tray is a ready-to-eat cracker, meat, and cheese platter featuring round slices of beef salami, pepperoni, butter crackers, and slices of mild cheddar and Colby Jack cheese. It retails for $13.19.
According to shoppers who posted about it on the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group, the tray feeds about six people. For larger groups of around 30 people, it's recommended to purchase at least three platters or stock up on refills (a bag of salami, sliced cheese, and a box of crackers) to ensure enough for everyone. Facebook commenters give the party platter positive reviews, with one person stating, "I love [Aldi's] deli meats and cheeses!"
Park Street Deli hot honey pepperoni dip
A solid dip can turn a boring cracker into a tasty, mouthwatering bite. Aldi offers a variety of Aldi Park Street Deli dips with unique and yummy flavors. One example is hot honey pepperoni dip, which is priced at $4.19 and blends the sweet spiciness of hot honey with the salty smokiness of pepperoni. Enjoy with crackers, pita chips, pretzels, or raw vegetables.
Many Aldi shoppers have positively reviewed this deli item. In a Reddit post describing the dip, one person states, "This has no business being this good. I need six more." Responses included, "A favorite of mine," and, "I've eaten so many of these it's ridiculous." Another Redditor has a creative way to use the dip, stating, "I just put it on my tortilla before adding taco meat. It was very good."
Park Street Deli smokehouse burnt ends dip
Aldi shoppers who enjoy Park Street Deli's dips may become fans of its new smokehouse burnt ends flavor. In a thread of the Aldi subreddit, one commenter states, "It tastes just like BBQ with a little kick of spice."
Customers can't get enough of the burnt ends dip, with some comparing it to Walmart's Marketside smokehouse burnt ends dip. One Redditor stated that they preferred the taste of Aldi's dip to Walmart's, while another expressed that Walmart's version was a bit too pricey (Aldi's costs $4.19). Shoppers are eating this versatile dip with everything from potato and tortilla chips to Ritz and Clubhouse crackers, as well as fresh veggies. The bunt ends dip can also be used as a spread or filling in various dishes. A commenter shared that they used it to stuff jalapeños before grilling them.
Emporium Selection buffalo wing Jack cheese
Aldi's Emporium Selection buffalo wing Jack is an 8-ounce block of Monterey Jack cheese with spicy buffalo wing flavor. Monterey Jack is creamy, mild, and a superb melting cheese due to its high fat and moisture content. Use Aldi's buffalo wing Jack to add a kick to dips, cheeseburgers, quesadillas, grilled cheese, mac and cheese, and more. Or, slice and eat plain or on crackers. This new cheese is priced at $4.59.
In an Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook post, reviews are favorable for this flavored cheese, with one person stating, "Made chicken wing dip with it and it was even better than usual!" Meanwhile, another commenter approved of the flavor but not necessarily the aroma, noting, "I actually tried it today, and it's pretty good. The only thing is it smells like chicken lol but the taste was good."
Park Street Deli sous-vide egg bites
For a protein-packed, fully-cooked breakfast or midday snack, Aldi offers Park Street Deli sous-vide egg bites. The gluten-free bites are made with egg whites and roasted red peppers and contain 15 grams of protein per serving. They are also made with free-range eggs. Sous vide egg bites are extra creamy and custard-like due to being cooked in a temperature-controlled water bath. Microwave them for a quick meal, or toss them in the air fryer for a crispier shell. A box of four egg bites costs $7.55.
In a post on r/aldi, a shopper states, "Just picked up these protein-packed babies and they're a legit dupe for Starbucks, at a fraction of the price. Followed air fryer directions (8 minutes at 400 degrees), and they came out great. Not super cheap, but seemed like a good value and quality."