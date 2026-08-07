As Seen On TV: Slushy Magic Max Promises No Blender And No Mess ... But There's Also No Slushy

Welcome to As Seen On TV, a new monthly column where I review the most brilliant (or bogus) kitchen gadgets from your favorite late-night infomercials.

In my hometown, kids still ride their bikes and scooters over to the corner 7-Eleven for ice-cold Slurpees. While waiting at the stoplight, I see them triumphantly emerge from the tiny gas station hut with their iconic spoon-straws and red-stained lips. What could be more satisfying than that first semi-frozen, semi-liquid sip?

Whether you grew up with Slurpees, ICEEs, or Misty Slushes from Dairy Queen, slushy drinks have always been tied to the seemingly never-ending fun and freedom of summer. And that's what makes the Slushy Magic Max so appealing. It promises to deliver that same naivety and nostalgia at home, with little more than a plastic cup and your favorite cold beverage from the fridge.

In the Slushy Magic TV spot, kids and families bounce and giggle along to a catchy jingle — "Chill it up, fill it up, shake shake shake, slush it down" — as "snowflake science" transforms their otherwise ordinary drinks into sensational slush. It all looks so delightfully simple, but I had to wonder: Is the magic of Slushy Magic Max all in the marketing?