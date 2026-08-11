Should You Put Glass In An Air Fryer?

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Maybe you're excited about your air fryer because it guzzles less electricity than a toaster oven or other kitchen appliances. You may also be eager to try out some air fryer hacks to cook food quickly and easily, but before you fire it up, you need to be careful. Air fryers can be dangerous if used improperly, and some items are best kept out of the fryer basket, including certain types of glassware. Some glass is safe to put in an air fryer, but you can't assume every glass item in your kitchen will come out unscathed.

Glass that's oven-safe, thick, tempered, and in good condition (free of scratches, chips, and cracks) can withstand an air fryer's heat. Generally, glassware that fits these requirements is safe to use in the air fryer, but it's still a good idea to exercise caution.

An air fryer functions like a high-powered convection oven, circulating hot air around food in the basket. It's able to get very hot very quickly, and that rapid temperature change can damage glass that's not designed to be resilient. Tempered glass, like Pyrex or Anchor Hocking items, has been treated to resist heat-related damage. Even so, you'll want to avoid transferring glass from a cold environment like the refrigerator straight into a hot air fryer to prevent it from exploding at high temperatures.