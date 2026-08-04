15 Aldi Items With Price Cuts In August 2026
From its focus on store-exclusive goods to quarter deposits on shopping carts, Aldi takes great pains to keep its products affordable. As a result, the store has become a hub for bargain-minded shoppers who aren't willing to sacrifice food quality for savings. Because the chain is designed to be inherently inexpensive, Aldi doesn't do coupons like other grocers. However, it does sometimes implement Price Drops, which save shoppers even more cash on essential groceries and household items.
An uncertain economic outlook has lots of consumers concerned about finances, so we compiled Aldi products that are discounted in August 2026. Our list features quality meats, sweets, wholesome snacks, seafood, and plenty of other affordable eats. While we included the sale prices, keep in mind that both cost and availability may vary depending on location. Also, great deals don't last very long at Aldi, so check with your nearest store if you see anything too good to pass up. Discounted products may sell out swiftly, or Aldi could reinstate the original price after a period of time.
Ground Beef Patties
Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty of time for a grilling session. These Ground Beef Patties from Aldi will make an excellent addition to your cookout menu, especially at $6.64 per pack (or $4.99 a pound).
Specially Selected 1,000 Day Aged Gouda
Savvy Aldi shoppers are already hip to the chain's expansive charcuterie selection, which features meats, cheeses, crackers, and more. Here we have a 1,000 Day Aged Gouda from the store's Specially Selected brand, which is priced at $3.99 as of this writing. You can also check out our ultimate guide to gouda if you'd like to learn more about this tasty cheese variety.
Cilantro Lime Seasoned Chicken
Pre-seasoned boneless, skinless chicken breasts from Aldi take some of the effort out of dinner time. At $4.99 per pound, shoppers can expect to pay around $7.48 per package (depending on weight, of course). Whether used as a taco filling or simply served over rice, this zesty dish looks like a great buy.
Choceur Chocolate Pretzel Clusters
The interplay between salty and sweet ingredients on the tongue's taste receptors is a big reason why people adore this flavor combo so much. However, you don't need to know the science behind salty and sweet to enjoy Choceur Chocolate Pretzel Clusters. This Aldi treat retails for $2.99, which is $0.66 less than its usual price.
Grass Fed Boneless New York Strip Steak
You can't beat the meat prices at Aldi, but this New York strip deal is almost unbelievable. Shoppers can score a grass-fed hunk of high-quality beef for just $18.70 per package (though the final price will vary based on weight).
Elevation Peanut Butter Cookie Pure & Simple Bar
Elevation Peanut Butter Cookie Pure & Simple Bars are a wholesome way to satisfy your desire for sweets. Priced at $3.49 (originally $4.39 a box), these snacks are verified non-GMO, dairy-free, gluten-free, and suitable for a vegan lifestyle.
Emporium Selection Plain Havarti Cheese
Here's another tasty selection for your next charcuterie spread. This Emporium Selection Plain Havarti Cheese will have your friends and loved ones asking for the number of your favorite cheesemonger. Find this creamy, mild cheese at Aldi for $2.49 a package.
Hot Italian Sausage Links
Made with premium cuts of pork, Aldi's Hot Italian Sausage Links are a great buy at just $2.95 per pack. These links would be excellent served up on a crusty hoagie roll, especially with roasted peppers. However, they'd also pair well with pasta, soups, or even scrambled eggs.
Millville Fiber Now 70 Calorie Lemon Bars
Seeking a flavorful and affordable way to boost your fiber intake? Millville Fiber Now 70 Calorie Lemon Bars are just the snack you've been looking for. Each six-count box retails for $1.99, and Aldi shoppers can also find additional flavors like Chocolate Fudge and Cinnamon Coffee Cake.
Southern Grove Deluxe Whole Cashews with Sea Salt
It takes quite a bit of time and effort to harvest cashews, which explains why this snack is so expensive. Aldi shoppers can rejoice, however, as the chain currently offers 30-ounce bags of Deluxe Whole Cashews for only $10.49.
PurAqua Berry Cherry Probiotic Water
Probiotic products may help balance gut bacteria by introducing beneficial microbes to the body. Retailing for $1.55, PurAqua Berry Cherry Probiotic Water contains 2 billion cultures to assist with immune function and digestive health. This nutritional beverage also comes in Blueberry Lemonade and Watermelon Wild Berry flavors.
Fresh Atlantic Salmon Side
At $8.29 a pound, we wouldn't blame you for stocking up on Aldi's Fresh Atlantic Salmon Side. Estimates place this seafood at $16.58 per package, but your final tally will depend on the fish's weight. Here are some expert-approved salmon pairings to ensure you do this great deal justice.
Choceur Chocolate S'mores Clusters
Retailing for $2.99 a bag, Choceur Chocolate Smores Clusters are packed with sweet ingredients like marshmallows and milk chocolate, along with plenty of crunch thanks to honey grahams. Snack on them right out of the bag or crumble a few clusters over a bowl of vanilla ice cream for a special treat.
Simply Nature Tropical Acai Bowl
This Simply Nature Tropical Açaí Bowl is easily transportable, making it great for school or work lunches. This wholesome snack is also certified organic and packed with granola, mango, and pineapple. Both the tropical and berry açaí bowls currently retail for $2.49 each.
BBQ Seasoned Brisket
Available for 8% off its regular price, BBQ Seasoned Brisket is an absolute steal at Aldi. This delectable meat currently goes for $6.99 per pound, with the average cut clocking in at about 3.25 pounds for an estimated total of $22.72. To do this meaty deal justice, here are some common mistakes to avoid when cooking brisket.