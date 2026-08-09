The Best Grocery Store Blueberry Muffin Mix, Hands Down

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There are literally dozens of blueberry muffin mixes out there, but some definitely outshine others. After Mashed writer Jenny Kellerhals Keogh tested and ranked 13 grocery store blueberry muffin mixes, she determined the best one, hands down: Duncan Hines Simple Mornings blueberry streusel muffins. This box from the well-known cake and brownie mix brand beat out multiple options from the Betty Crocker label. At least those mixes didn't rank as the absolute worst — that superlative went to the unfortunate Kodiak protein-packed blueberry muffin mix.

What exactly makes this one so great, though? As Keogh pointed out, the Duncan Hines mix came with real, canned blueberries packed in water, not syrup. A lot of the other mixes featured dried blueberries or artificial flavoring, but not this one. Making these muffins was also pretty straightforward and cheap. The only required ingredients were water, eggs, and oil, and as our writer explained, "You don't need any extra ingredients to mix the crumble topping."

Perhaps the biggest standout of this blueberry muffin mix, though, was the streusel crumble topping. Its sugary goodness added extra texture and flavor, and according to Keogh, it stayed crisp beyond its baking day.