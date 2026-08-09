The Best Grocery Store Blueberry Muffin Mix, Hands Down
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There are literally dozens of blueberry muffin mixes out there, but some definitely outshine others. After Mashed writer Jenny Kellerhals Keogh tested and ranked 13 grocery store blueberry muffin mixes, she determined the best one, hands down: Duncan Hines Simple Mornings blueberry streusel muffins. This box from the well-known cake and brownie mix brand beat out multiple options from the Betty Crocker label. At least those mixes didn't rank as the absolute worst — that superlative went to the unfortunate Kodiak protein-packed blueberry muffin mix.
What exactly makes this one so great, though? As Keogh pointed out, the Duncan Hines mix came with real, canned blueberries packed in water, not syrup. A lot of the other mixes featured dried blueberries or artificial flavoring, but not this one. Making these muffins was also pretty straightforward and cheap. The only required ingredients were water, eggs, and oil, and as our writer explained, "You don't need any extra ingredients to mix the crumble topping."
Perhaps the biggest standout of this blueberry muffin mix, though, was the streusel crumble topping. Its sugary goodness added extra texture and flavor, and according to Keogh, it stayed crisp beyond its baking day.
Baking the best blueberry muffins
Duncan Hines' Simple Mornings blueberry streusel muffin mix isn't just a favorite of ours; it has also earned plenty of praise from home bakers. Reviews on Amazon, where the product has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, mention how soft and moist the muffins are. One reviewer commented that these are "the best blueberry muffins from a box that you can find," specifically mentioning the streusel topping. In fact, the topping is a hit for many bakers. One Reddit user called it "surprisingly fantastic" and said it perfectly complements the muffin's softness.
Multiple reviews on the Duncan Hines website also highlight the muffins' homemade taste and simple ingredients. Others offer tips for making the muffins even more delicious, like adding extra blueberries, lemon zest, or chocolate chips. One reviewer even suggested ignoring the box's instructions to rinse the blueberries, noting that this gives the muffins a more robust berry flavor. (Just know that if you choose to do so, folks on Reddit say your muffins may turn blue, green, or gray.) If a perfect muffin-y appearance is important to you, you may also want to try this tip for taller muffins, which involves baking them at a higher temperature early on.
Of course, if homemade muffins are more your style, you can also use a recipe. This blueberry muffin recipe is very similar to the Duncan Hines version and even features a streusel topping. Still, it's hard to overstate the convenience of grocery store mixes, and Duncan Hines' Simple Mornings blueberry streusel muffin mix is clearly a winner for many.