Why This Protein-Packed Blueberry Muffin Mix Is The Worst

Protein is all the rage these days. People love protein-packed everything, for reasons ranging from dietary decisions to social media influence. However, those looking for a satisfying muffin may want to find their protein elsewhere. In our ranking of grocery store muffin mixes, the Kodiak Protein-Packed Blueberry Muffin Mix came in a convincing last place due to problems with flavor, texture, and overall culinary experience.

There's no better way to sum up the widespread problems with these Kodiak muffins than the reviewer's description of them fresh out of the oven, when they should be at peak quality: "dry and immediately unappealing". There's a bit of visual and textural bait-and-switch at play as well. The muffin box features an example studded with large, luscious blueberries, while the real mix is limited to "tiny blueberry flecks sprinkled throughout the batter."

Although not discussed in our review, there's also a financial element at play. Due to their specialty nature, they tend to cost noticeably more than other store-bought alternatives, including our top pick, Duncan Hines Simple Mornings Blueberry Streusel Muffin Mix. That doesn't even factor in extra costs required to make the mix, such as the eggs, milk, and butter or oil. With grocery prices soaring in recent years, it only adds insult to injury to have the more expensive option also be less enjoyable to eat.