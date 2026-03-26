Why This Protein-Packed Blueberry Muffin Mix Is The Worst
Protein is all the rage these days. People love protein-packed everything, for reasons ranging from dietary decisions to social media influence. However, those looking for a satisfying muffin may want to find their protein elsewhere. In our ranking of grocery store muffin mixes, the Kodiak Protein-Packed Blueberry Muffin Mix came in a convincing last place due to problems with flavor, texture, and overall culinary experience.
There's no better way to sum up the widespread problems with these Kodiak muffins than the reviewer's description of them fresh out of the oven, when they should be at peak quality: "dry and immediately unappealing". There's a bit of visual and textural bait-and-switch at play as well. The muffin box features an example studded with large, luscious blueberries, while the real mix is limited to "tiny blueberry flecks sprinkled throughout the batter."
Although not discussed in our review, there's also a financial element at play. Due to their specialty nature, they tend to cost noticeably more than other store-bought alternatives, including our top pick, Duncan Hines Simple Mornings Blueberry Streusel Muffin Mix. That doesn't even factor in extra costs required to make the mix, such as the eggs, milk, and butter or oil. With grocery prices soaring in recent years, it only adds insult to injury to have the more expensive option also be less enjoyable to eat.
Silver linings and better alternatives
The single redeeming factor for these otherwise disastrous baked goods may be their smell. Our reviewer noted they did smell like real blueberries, even if the flavor fell far short. They ascribed this to the often-mysterious "natural flavors" listed among the ingredients. This vague catch-all refers to any substances used to augment flavor that are created using natural ingredients. However, this doesn't necessarily include blueberries themselves.
Of course, even beginner bakers don't need to settle for a store-bought mix, especially one of this quality. Our straightforward blueberry muffin recipe relies on pantry staples paired with real, fresh blueberries and takes less than 40 minutes from start to finish. For protein-focused cooks, it's also hard to go wrong with any of the Kodiak Cakes flapjack mix flavors.
So, whether you're looking for a satisfying baked treat or a way to boost your protein, it's best to look elsewhere. With an undesirable texture, unpleasant flavor, and high price, there are many ways to do better on both fronts.