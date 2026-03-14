13 Grocery Store Blueberry Muffin Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

Fresh baked blueberry muffins are some of the most irresistible things in the world, as far as I'm concerned. They're comforting with a cup of coffee for breakfast, easy to throw in your bag as an afternoon pick-me-up, or something a little sweet to show people you care about them. Blueberries might be seasonal, but blueberry muffins are a timeless year-round treat.

Luckily, you don't have to consider yourself a baker to whip up a batch for yourself at home, nor do you have to settle for one of those giant coffee shop versions that taste like they're already two days old by the time you pick it out of the pastry case. There are so many boxed blueberry muffin mixes available to suit every budget, taste, and even quantity that you might want, that it might actually be difficult to decide which one to pick up on your next trip down the baking aisle. To make the decision a little easier for you, I baked and tasted 13 grocery store blueberry muffin mixes to find the easiest, most delicious, and all-around most impressive semi-homemade blueberry muffins around. From worst to best, here's what I found.