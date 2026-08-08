Use This Oil When Cooking Ground Beef For 10x The Flavor
Ground beef is a staple in many home kitchens. It's versatile, relatively affordable, and tasty. However, those who want to step up their flavor game can look to a variety of spices and sauces that will take their ground beef to the next level. Among these is sesame oil, a vibrant, instantly recognizable addition that adds a well-rounded nuttiness to your meat.
Sesame oil is created when sesame seeds are dried and then processed using an expeller or other mechanical extractor, which presses the seeds to extract the oil within. The oil is then refined and purified before bottling. There are two types of sesame oil. Some sesame oil is made with seeds that are toasted before processing, which adds the deep, nutty flavor and dark brown color many associate with the product. Alternatively, untoasted sesame oil is lighter in appearance and flavor.
Both have their place when cooking ground beef, but in different applications. Untoasted sesame oil is suitable for high-heat cooking situations where you might otherwise use canola or vegetable oil. Toasted sesame oil has a lower smoke point (the temperature at which oil begins to burn), meaning it's more often used in low-heat applications or applied to a cooked dish after it's removed from the heat. Ground beef can be sautéed or stir-fried in untoasted oil, then finished with a drizzle of toasted oil for multiple levels of complex nutty flavor.
Tips for using sesame oil
Although sesame oil and ground beef can be paired in a variety of recipes, the flavor profile is most often associated with Asian-inspired cuisine. While toasted sesame oil may be more expensive than its untoasted counterpart, you don't need to use much to obtain its deep flavor. For example, beef lettuce wraps are perfect for a quick lunch, with the nutty, savory beef contrasting perfectly with the fresh, crunchy lettuce. The same principle goes for stir-fries, fried rice, and any other similar Asian ground beef dishes, but the sesame-ground beef combo can be applied in other cuisines that would benefit from a nutty addition, as well.
When stored in a cool, dark place, that bottle of sesame oil can last one to two years before losing quality and potentially going rancid. This means you've got plenty of time to use it and make the most of this vibrant flavor infusion. Although there are plenty of tasty ground beef recipes that make weeknight dinners easy, those who are looking to amp up the umami flavor should keep this simple and reliable option on hand.