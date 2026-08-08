Use This Oil When Cooking Ground Beef For 10x The Flavor

Ground beef is a staple in many home kitchens. It's versatile, relatively affordable, and tasty. However, those who want to step up their flavor game can look to a variety of spices and sauces that will take their ground beef to the next level. Among these is sesame oil, a vibrant, instantly recognizable addition that adds a well-rounded nuttiness to your meat.

Sesame oil is created when sesame seeds are dried and then processed using an expeller or other mechanical extractor, which presses the seeds to extract the oil within. The oil is then refined and purified before bottling. There are two types of sesame oil. Some sesame oil is made with seeds that are toasted before processing, which adds the deep, nutty flavor and dark brown color many associate with the product. Alternatively, untoasted sesame oil is lighter in appearance and flavor.

Both have their place when cooking ground beef, but in different applications. Untoasted sesame oil is suitable for high-heat cooking situations where you might otherwise use canola or vegetable oil. Toasted sesame oil has a lower smoke point (the temperature at which oil begins to burn), meaning it's more often used in low-heat applications or applied to a cooked dish after it's removed from the heat. Ground beef can be sautéed or stir-fried in untoasted oil, then finished with a drizzle of toasted oil for multiple levels of complex nutty flavor.