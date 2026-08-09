This Canned Soup Makes Mac And Cheese Richer And Creamier
A warm serving of creamy macaroni and cheese, either fresh from the oven or stovetop, is one of those indulgent comfort foods that pleases nearly every palate. Whether you're making a side dish or main course, one simple way to make mac and cheese even richer and creamier is to add a can of corn chowder. Not only does the thick soup add more texture, but it also enhances the flavor profile with the sweetness from corn and whatever other ingredients the soup contains. For instance, both Progresso and Campbell's make corn chowder with potatoes, celery, onion, chicken, and bacon. Add these to your mac and cheese and you have a full meal.
You'll want to choose a brand that uses the highest quality ingredients in order to get the most flavor from your canned soup. But if you have the time and really want to go all out or have concerns about certain canned ingredients, you can make an easy homemade corn chowder. As for the base of your mac and cheese, you can use elbow macaroni with shredded cheddar cheese or a box of your favorite stovetop variety.
Ingredients that pair with corn chowder mac and cheese
Corn chowder is just one of many ingredients you've probably never thought to add to mac and cheese, any of which make for a heartier meal. Mixing in vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, onions, or peas adds texture and cuts through some of the richness from the cheese while complementing the corn. Vegetable mac and cheese is fine on its own but adding meat and other proteins are also great accompaniments.
When asked about protein pairings for mac and cheese, Melba Wilson, the James Beard–nominated chef and founder of Harlem comfort food restaurant Melba's, told USA Today, "Due to the rich nature of mac and cheese, the best proteins are normally ones that add salt, spice, and a little smoke." Additionally, these flavors complement the sweetness from corn. Ham fits this profile pretty well, as does Spam and bacon, which make great mac mix-ins. Ground beef or turkey are also easy mixable additions. If seafood is your jam, try adding canned tuna, crab meat, or even lobster.