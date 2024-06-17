Canned Soup Brands That Use The Highest Quality Ingredients
If there's one pantry staple that nearly every household stocks up on, it's canned soup. You can't beat the convenience factor, as a can of soup will last for ages in the cupboard and makes for a quick and easy meal with little to no prep time. Plus, there are tons of flavors on offer from classics like chicken noodle and cream of tomato to creative concoctions like enchilada soup and asparagus shiitake. The only problem with canned soup is that not all brands use top-notch ingredients.
The unhealthiest canned soups are often loaded with fat, sodium, and calories. Fortunately, some companies go the extra mile to create soups packed with nutritious ingredients like organic vegetables, antibiotic-free meats, and whole grains. These soups aren't just better for you, they are also ultra flavorful. If you're looking to stock up on some tasty and nutritious soups that you can eat at your convenience, these brands use the highest quality ingredients.
Amy's Kitchen
Amy's Kitchen began in 1987 when Rachel and Andy Berliner began selling pot pies made with organic vegetarian ingredients. As the company grew, the couple created other vegetarian dishes, including a line of soups. Amy's Kitchen is still family-run to this day, and its soups are among the most popular canned soups on the market. Customers love that the soups are plant-based and packed with organic vegetables and wholesome grains. Amy's Kitchen also makes soups to suit all dietary needs, including gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan products.
With over 40 varieties of soup on offer, Amy's Kitchen has flavors to suit all tastes. You can go classic with Split Pea, Minestrone, or Cream of Mushroom soups, or if you're feeling like something internationally inspired, you can try the Indian Curried Lentil soup or the Thai Coconut soup. No matter which flavor you choose, you can rest assured that the ingredients are non-GMO, and they come from organic farms. The company tries to source locally whenever possible but makes exceptions for the most flavorful ingredients.
Upton's Naturals
Upton's Naturals is relatively new on the canned soup scene. Founder Dan Staackmann established the company in 2006 as a vegan brand, selling seitan. For those who don't know what seitan is, it's a wheat product that has a similar texture to meat and is very high in protein. Staackmann started Upton's Naturals with just two products: chorizo-flavored seitan and Italian-flavored seitan. Now, the company offers a wide range of products, including vegan soups that use seitan in place of meats. The soups are great for anyone looking for creative vegan options that go beyond the usual vegetable and bean soups.
There are five Upton's Naturals soups to choose from, including vegan takes on chicken noodle soup, Italian wedding soup, and chicken and wild rice soup. The faux-meat soups feature seitan shaped like chunks of chicken or meatballs. All of the soups also contain plenty of veggies and seasonings such as garlic and herbs. Plus, they're all certified plant-based and free of GMOs. You can find the soups at grocery stores across the United States as well as online marketplaces.
Pacific Foods
Since 1987, Pacific Foods has been committed to creating nourishing food made with organic ingredients. The company focuses mainly on soups, chilis, and non-dairy milks. Most of the products are USDA certified organic and none of them contain GMOs or MSG. Pacific Foods takes food safety very seriously, using a five-step system to clean its equipment after each product is made and keeping products with allergen ingredients in a separate area away from the other products. Plus, the entire facility is peanut-free. If you have food sensitivities or special dietary needs, Pacific Foods has your back.
There are plenty of Pacific Foods soups to choose from, including bone broths, creamy soups, and hearty soups. Many of the soups are plant-based, and some are soy-free and gluten-free. Homestyle soups include the Chicken Noodle, Butternut Squash, and Tomato Basil. There are also several soups inspired by global flavors like the Poblano Pepper and Corn and the Thai Sweet Potato. For those who love creamy soups but can't have dairy, the company offers "creamy" soups made with oat milk. If salt is a concern, you can also get some of Pacific Foods' popular soups made with less sodium than the original versions.
Rao's
You may be familiar with Rao's Homemade sauces, but did you know the company makes soups as well? Rao's soups hit the market in 2019, and now, there are 10 Italian-style soups to choose from. Just like the pasta sauce, the soups take a "farm-to-jar" approach, with fresh ingredients like tomatoes from Italy that have been slow-simmered to bring out all the flavors. Options include Tomato Basil, Chicken and Gnocchi, and Italian Wedding Soup. Each soup is free of preservatives, artificial colors, and artificial flavors. All you get is wholesome ingredients, expertly prepared.
One of the reasons Rao's products are so good is the company has over 130 years of experience crafting gourmet dishes. The company's name comes from the famous Rao's restaurant in New York City, which opened its doors in 1896. The family-run restaurant became famous for its Southern Italian cuisine, and it's now a household name for its delicious sauces and other products like soups, pastas, and frozen entrees. The company is now part of the Campbell Soup family, but Rao's insists that its recipes will remain the same, and it will adhere to the same high standards it always has.
Zoup!
Zoup! started off as an all-soup restaurant in 1997 but soon expanded the menu to offer other comforting lunch dishes like salads and sandwiches. However, soup remains central to the business. The chain now offers a range of soups you can enjoy at home, each of which is kettle cooked and prepared in small batches. The soups contain high-quality ingredients like bone broths, antibiotic-free meats, fresh veggies, savory herbs, and natural flavors.
There are nine Zoup! soups to choose from that range from comforting classics to unique recipes. If you're craving something creamy, you can try the Butternut Squash or Portabella Mushroom Bisque. For a vegan option, the Garden Vegetable soup is packed with flavorful ingredients such as tomatoes, chickpeas, and spinach. Gluten-free choices include the Chicken with Riced Cauliflower and the Tomato Bisque. Looking for something different? Try the chicken pot pie soup for a creamy mix of chicken, potatoes, carrots, and green beans that tastes just like a comforting dish grandma might make. You can also purchase Zoup! broths to use as a base for your own soup creations.
Healthy Choice
Just as the name suggests, Healthy Choice is all about wholesome foods made with nourishing ingredients. The brand was established in 1989, a few years after ConAgra CEO Charles M. Harper had a heart attack. This inspired him to create a line of products that were low in saturated fat, sodium, and cholesterol. ConAgra collaborated with the FDA to implement guidelines for the products in its Healthy Choice line. Today, the line includes a wide array of products like protein bowls, pizzas, and soups made with responsibly sourced meats and vegetables.
If you love classic flavors, you'll find several Healthy Choice soups that will hit the spot. Familiar favorites include Vegetable Beef, Chicken Noodle, and Chicken with Dumplings. If you're looking to up your protein intake, you can opt for Lentil Vegetable, Chicken with Rice or Chicken Noodle soup made with bone broth. Most of the soups are under 150 calories and include ample servings of vegetables. The soups come in cans or microwaveable bowls for easy eating and clean-up.
Aldi Fit & Active
Low-cost supermarket chain Aldi is a great spot to stock up on pantry staples. You'll have to rent your cart and pay for your shopping bags, but in exchange, you'll find great deals on items like boxed and canned goods. Some of the best canned foods you can find at Aldi are the Fit & Active soups. The Fit & Active line was designed to offer products that are low in calories, carbs, sodium, and sugar. You can choose from flavors like Chicken Noodle Chunky , Cream of Chicken, and Cream of Mushroom.
Aldi's Fit & Active Chicken Noodle Chunky soup is a favorite with shoppers for its substantial portions of chicken, pasta, carrots, and celery. The soup contains just 110 calories per one-cup serving. Each can contains two servings, so even if you eat the whole can, it's still a pretty low-calorie meal. It should be noted, though, that some Reddit users have said they can't find the Fit & Active chicken noodle soup at their stores anymore. We're hoping it won't go the way of so many discontinued Aldi items that we miss. That being said, you may want to stock up just in case.
Campbell's Well Yes!
When many people think of Campbell's Soup, they conjure up fond memories of tucking into steaming bowls of chicken noodle, tomato, or cream of mushroom soup. While those classic soups may be comforting, they're not the healthiest options on the market. For example, Campbell's regular Cream of Mushroom soup contains a whopping 860 milligrams of salt and heavy cream. Even the classic Chicken Noodle soup contains 890 milligrams of salt. That's where the Well Yes! line steps in. Launched in 2017, the line was created with health-conscious consumers in mind.
The Well Yes! soup line is all about simple, nutritious ingredients with no artificial flavors or preservatives added. You have tons of flavors to choose from, including Italian-style Wedding soup, New England Clam Chowder, and Butternut Squash Bisque. Several are plant-based like the Chick'n Noodle, made with soy protein. The soups with real chicken contain antibiotic-free chicken meat. Well Yes! soups also contain less salt than the classic soups. For example, the Well Yes! Chicken Noodle soup only contains 640 milligrams of sodium. If you're craving Campbell's soup and want the best quality ingredients, Well Yes! is the way to go.
Trader Joe's
There are so many great items to buy at Trader Joe's, many of which are made with top-quality ingredients. The soups are no exception. The company works directly with reputable manufacturers and producers to create products that it sells under its own label. Therefore, you're getting the same quality you would from some of the biggest brands out there but with a unique Trader Joe's spin. Even better, the products are often sold at lower prices than similar items at other retail stores. Among these products are several pre-made soups that are worth stocking up on.
You can't go wrong with Trader Joe's canned Chicken Noodle soup. The soup contains natural ingredients like big chunks of white chicken meat, carrots, and celery in a chicken broth. It gets some of its flavor from chicken fat and spices like garlic and onion powders. The Organic Lentil soup is another winner with customers. It's loaded with organic veggies such as lentils, spinach, potatoes, and green beans in a tomato-based broth. It's not only organic but also vegan and gluten-free. Other quality Trader Joe's soups include Italian-style Wedding soup and Organic Tomato and Roasted Red Pepper soup.
Imagine
Established in 1982, Imagine Foods creates a wide array of soups made with all-natural, organic ingredients. Co-founder Robert Nissenbaum was no stranger to the healthy food scene when he created the company. Prior to founding Imagine Foods, he ran several successful natural foods businesses, including a market and a restaurant. Under his leadership, the company produced well-known products such as Rice Dream and Soy Dream, and it went on to become one of the biggest organic and natural foods companies in the country. It's now part of the Hain Celestial Group and continues to produce healthy products made with nutritious ingredients.
All of the Imagine soups and broths are USDA certified organic and free of GMOs, MSG, artificial flavors, and preservatives. Many of the soups are also gluten-free, non-dairy, and soy-free. The soups come in recyclable cartons with lids that are re-closeable to make serving and storage easy. There are many flavors to choose from, including Sweet Pea, Tomato Basil, and Potato Leek. If you really want to load up on nutrients, try the Super Greens soup that contains a blend of vitamin-packed veggies such as broccoli, spinach, and green peas in a silky coconut cream and ginger broth.
Annie's Homegrown
Annie's Homegrown has evolved from a tiny, one-woman operation selling mac and cheese out of the back of a car into a nationally recognized brand that's part of the General Mills family. The company's mission is to create nourishing foods that are good for your health and the planet. All of the canned soups are made with certified organic ingredients that are sustainably sourced from farmers the brand has partnered with. None of the products contain GMOs, preservatives, artificial colors, or artificial flavors. In addition, each can of soup is labeled transparently with full ingredient lists and statements about possible allergens.
Like most of Annie's Homegrown products, the soups are designed with families in mind. There are seven varieties of soup on offer, including three chicken noodle soups with your choice of classic noodles, star-shaped pasta, or pasta shaped like bunnies. The chicken soups contain antibiotic-free chicken and generous servings of vegetables. Other flavors include a classic tomato, creamy tomato with bunny pasta, vegetable soup, and meatball soup with pasta. None of the soups contain more than 150 calories, making them a nutritious meal or snack for all ages.
Health Valley
Many of the brands on this list followed in the footsteps of the pioneering company Health Valley. The business was formed in 1970 by George Mateljan, who made it his mission to formulate the healthiest products on the market — without sacrificing taste. He followed the most up-to-date nutritional trends and advice from the medical community to produce wholesome foods, including a line of nutritious soups. The company is now part of the Hain Celestial Group, and it's products are big sellers in the healthy soup arena.
There are a few key characteristics that make Health Valley soups stand out from many other products on the shelves. First, all of the soups are made with certified organic ingredients like non-GMO vegetables and meats. Second, most of the soups have no salt added, making them far lower in sodium than most other brands. For example, the Health Valley Organic Chicken Noodle soup has just 130 milligrams of sodium, which is just 6% of the daily recommended allowance. For these reasons, many of the soups have earned American Heart Association certification for being "heart-healthy food."
18 Chestnuts
If you're looking for wholesome gourmet soups with interesting flavors, 18 Chestnuts should be on your radar. The company is based in Asheville, North Carolina, and it sources fresh, natural ingredients from local farmers to create soups that are rich in nutrients and bursting with flavor. Sustainability is key, from sourcing the vegetables and herbs to composting the leftover food waste and using recyclable glass jars. The company also educates kids about healthy eating and donates some of its proceeds to local charities.
There are 10 flavors of 18 Chestnuts soups to choose from, all of which are vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free. The smooth blends include creative flavor combos like Beetroot Apple with Swiss chard and horseradish, Asparagus Shiitake with leeks, and Chestnut Maple with sweet potato. There are also some familiar flavors like Roasted Cauliflower and Carrot Ginger with dill. The soups are made with all-natural vegetables, herbs, and spices and do not contain artificial colors or flavors. You can order online to have 18 Chestnuts shipped to your home, or sign up for the subscription program to have boxes of soup sent to you on a regular schedule.