15 Vintage Ice Cream Flavors That Ruled The '70s

Nowadays, it feels like strange ice cream flavors are being released each month. The frozen aisles in grocery stores are always stocked with a seemingly endless amount of ice cream cartons, and ice cream parlors come up with all kinds of enticing gimmicks each spring. It's hard to grasp the fact that some ice cream flavors used to be all the rage decades ago, but now they're extremely hard to find, even amidst all this abundance.

Folks who were chowing down on sundaes and cones during the '70s have so many fond memories of simple yet mind-blowingly delicious ice cream flavors. Some have stood the test of time and are still beloved today, while others can only be found in specialty shops or churned at home.

From Baskin-Robbins to ice cream trucks and fun grocery store finds, folks never had to wander far to satisfy their sweet tooths when that craving struck. Read on to learn about the sweet history of vintage ice cream flavors to see if you're already a fan or if you think any flavors deserve a big comeback.