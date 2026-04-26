The Most Ridiculous Food Trends Of 2026 So Far

One of the first viral recipes of 2026 was the Japanese yogurt cheesecake hack. A two-ingredient recipe that even children could make with their eyes closed, it became so popular that you couldn't scroll too far on your social media feed without seeing videos or pictures of people trying it out. The secret to its popularity is the simplicity of the recipe: two ingredients, refrigerate only, no need to mix anything. Simply stick Lotus Biscoff biscuits into a tub of plain Greek yogurt, refrigerate for a few hours to a full day, then enjoy. Some swear it tastes just like cheesecake, but others think otherwise.

"It's somewhat more like a mousse than cheesecake," according to lifebypho on Instagram. It doesn't taste exactly like cheesecake, but the yogurt loses a bit of its tanginess to the biscuits. Likewise, the biscuits become soft and lend their flavor to the yogurt. Emmymade on YouTube had a similar review. "It is reminiscent of cheesecake," she said, pointing out similarities like the creamy texture and toasted, cinnamon flavor similar to a graham cracker crust.

This simple recipe is yummy, but it's just not cheesecake. Some people experiment with flavored yogurt, but it's usually more of a miss. For instance, natcooking_ shared a reel on Instagram trying it with vanilla yogurt, but noted it just tasted like yogurt and biscuits. This trend is ridiculous if you're craving real cheesecake, but if you're cutting down on sweets, it could be a nice alternative.