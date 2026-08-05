Customers Are Saying This May Be The Best New Fast Food Chicken Of 2026
Zaxbys is a regional fried chicken chain we wish were everywhere. Since opening in Georgia in 1990, most locations remain in the South, but Zaxbys has been making its way north. With expansion comes new menu items, and the chicken bacon ranch lineup is a recent release. Fans are liking the limited-edition collection, with some calling it one of the best new fast food chicken items of 2026 so far.
Three chicken bacon ranch items launched in June: a wrap, quesadilla, and loaded fries. The wrap includes three hand-breaded chicken fingers, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, and ranch in a flour tortilla. The quesadilla comes with three chicken fingers, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and ranch, as do the fries.
On Reddit, one diner said of the wrap, "I've had the chicken bacon ranch more times than I care to count ... I don't really care for the other ones ... but this one's delicious!" A Facebook user wrote, "So good! I could only eat half," about the hefty handheld. "Look how much chicken they put on this ... Last time, I made the mistake of getting extra ranch on the side when it didn't even need extra ranch ... hot sauce or whatever sauce you like at Zaxbys is the move," a TikTok reviewer suggested of the quesadilla. "Their fries are not so loaded down with sauce that they're soggy ... I really like their ranch ... and you get tons of chicken," attested one YouTuber.
Zaxby's next-level chicken bacon ranch
Zaxbys is far from the only chain serving chicken bacon ranch foods. Subway and Jimmy John's offer CBR sandwiches. Domino's has a spicy chicken bacon ranch pizza. Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell have had limited-time items starring these ingredients, too. Zaxbys' chicken bacon ranch items have all had limited runs before, and their past success and fan response inspired the chain to bring them back at once. You can chalk up the collection's popularity to its hand-breaded, made-to-order chicken, as well as the brand's proprietary ranch sauce. The recipe contains buttermilk, black pepper, and all the essential herbs and spices.
Despite these pros, some diners don't love Zaxbys' new chicken bacon ranch menu. "Mine never looked like that, not even half that much chicken," one TikToker commented on a review of the quesadilla. "I tried the chicken bacon ranch one, and it was okay. Not sure I would eat it on [the] regular," chimed another. "Fries are/get soggy...UCK! Get the cheese (wet ingredients) on the side, so you can dip," a YouTube viewer commented about the side dish. "Strips are thin and overcooked. Tough. They have gone down in quality over the years," another TikTok commenter asserted about the wrap. You'll have to try them yourself to see how you feel (or recreate these popular Zaxbys menu items at home if there's no store near you).