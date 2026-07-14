Customers Are Calling These The 2 Best New Fast Food Chicken Items Of 2026 So Far

The sky is blue, water is wet, and Americans are downright obsessed with chicken. That may explain why several fried chicken chains have had an eye on expansion in 2026, and many restaurants have added new items to one-up their rivals. At least two of those new releases have customers especially excited. At Zaxbys, fans are buzzing over the new Chicken Bacon Ranch line, which includes sandwiches and overloaded fries. Then there's Hardee's new Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken, available in breakfast biscuits, sandwiches, and blazing tenders.

Major fast food chains like Taco Bell, KFC, and Burger King all launched new poultry-based meals this year, but Zaxbys and Hardee's are notable for pairing this popular food with big, vibrant flavors. Here's the bad news: The items included here are only available for a limited time, so you may not have many opportunities to tickle your taste buds. We can't guarantee that all locations will offer these new offerings. Accordingly, you might want to check before making any special trips.