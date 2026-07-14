Customers Are Calling These The 2 Best New Fast Food Chicken Items Of 2026 So Far
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Americans are downright obsessed with chicken. That may explain why several fried chicken chains have had an eye on expansion in 2026, and many restaurants have added new items to one-up their rivals. At least two of those new releases have customers especially excited. At Zaxbys, fans are buzzing over the new Chicken Bacon Ranch line, which includes sandwiches and overloaded fries. Then there's Hardee's new Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken, available in breakfast biscuits, sandwiches, and blazing tenders.
Major fast food chains like Taco Bell, KFC, and Burger King all launched new poultry-based meals this year, but Zaxbys and Hardee's are notable for pairing this popular food with big, vibrant flavors. Here's the bad news: The items included here are only available for a limited time, so you may not have many opportunities to tickle your taste buds. We can't guarantee that all locations will offer these new offerings. Accordingly, you might want to check before making any special trips.
Chicken bacon ranch at Zaxbys
When it comes to all-time flavor combos, we'd like to thank the genius that brought together chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing. At Zaxbys, a Southern chicken chain that got its start in the early 90s, patrons can enjoy this delicious combo three different ways. Flatbread fans can order CBR-stuffed quesadillas and wraps. Zaxbys also offers loaded fries topped with fried chicken, bacon, and ranch, plus a sprinkling of cheddar jack cheese.
According to a Zaxbys press release, customer outcry for all things chicken, bacon, and ranch was a major factor in these releases. And based on fan response, it seems the restaurant bet on a winner. According to a post on Facebook, the Chicken Bacon Wrap is Sooo good! I could only eat half" (as illustrated by the image of a massively sized wrap accompanying the post). A commenter on Reddit declared, "Chicken bacon ranch wrap for the win!!" Another person on the platform replied, "I've had the chicken, bacon & ranch more times than I care to count since they've had it, lol!" While this lineup will only be available through summer, Zaxbys has made limited-edition items (like fried pickles) permanent before.
Hot honey biscuits, sandwiches, and tenders-Hardee's
Though it already made waves in previous years, the hot honey food trend shows no signs of stopping. Exhibit A: Hardee's recently released some new spicy chicken options for summer, in keeping with the trend of big, bold flavors. Until September 8, 2026, diners can order hot-honey-drizzled fried chicken on a biscuit, in a sandwich, or in the form of tenders. As a counterpoint to these fiery meals, the chain is also offering a selection of Tropical Twister beverages, including new milkshake and lemonade flavors.
While all three items sound pretty tasty, the Hot Honey Biscuit is especially enticing. A fan on Facebook said, "Definitely recommend the new Hot Honey chicken biscuit from Hardee's ... Go getcha some!!!" Elsewhere on Reddit, a poster rejoiced in the new item, exclaiming, "It is really good!" Hardee's might not have the name recognition of chains like Chick-fil-A or Raising Cane's, but the restaurant takes its chicken seriously. Tenders are breaded by hand with a seasoned batter, while the hot honey sauce strikes a nice balance between sweet and heat.