The In-N-Out Hack Meg Stalter Can't Wait To Try

What do Knorr and comedian, actor, singer, Broadway star, and all-round hilarious woman Meg Stalter have in common? They both know a thing or two about roasting chicken, or rather, "roasting" chicken. Hot off the heels of an Emmy nomination for her scene-stealing "Hacks" role, the multi-hyphenate star has joined forces with the global food brand to host the first-ever Knorr Chicken Roast. Mashed caught up with Stalter to discuss the scourge of bland chicken dishes, learning the art of cooking, and the star's home state of Ohio. During our exclusive chat, the comedian also revealed that she's highly intrigued by a particular In-N-Out item.

"When people go to In-N-Out and they don't use the buns ... It always looks so good," Stalter told us, referring to the Protein Style order (which is actually part of the chain's Not So Secret Menu). As one of the ordering tips that gets you the best In-N-Out burger, Protein Style swaps the buns for lettuce, though the other toppings are fully up to you. Customers can get any of the chain's burgers prepared this way, including Animal Style, which comes with one or more mustard-cooked beef patties, plus grilled onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and extra spread (i.e., In-N-Out's mayo-based sweet and tangy proprietary sauce).