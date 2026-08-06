The In-N-Out Hack Meg Stalter Can't Wait To Try
What do Knorr and comedian, actor, singer, Broadway star, and all-round hilarious woman Meg Stalter have in common? They both know a thing or two about roasting chicken, or rather, "roasting" chicken. Hot off the heels of an Emmy nomination for her scene-stealing "Hacks" role, the multi-hyphenate star has joined forces with the global food brand to host the first-ever Knorr Chicken Roast. Mashed caught up with Stalter to discuss the scourge of bland chicken dishes, learning the art of cooking, and the star's home state of Ohio. During our exclusive chat, the comedian also revealed that she's highly intrigued by a particular In-N-Out item.
"When people go to In-N-Out and they don't use the buns ... It always looks so good," Stalter told us, referring to the Protein Style order (which is actually part of the chain's Not So Secret Menu). As one of the ordering tips that gets you the best In-N-Out burger, Protein Style swaps the buns for lettuce, though the other toppings are fully up to you. Customers can get any of the chain's burgers prepared this way, including Animal Style, which comes with one or more mustard-cooked beef patties, plus grilled onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and extra spread (i.e., In-N-Out's mayo-based sweet and tangy proprietary sauce).
From fast food hacks to home cooking with Knorr
The allure of In-N-Out's juicy beef patties, melty cheese, and other fixings is undeniable, but the absence of bread could be a tough pill to swallow for carb aficionados. As Meg Stalter told us, "I always want the bun." In this case, Protein Style might not be a regular order for most In-N-Out patrons, but it's a great way to showcase the cheesiest, most savory aspects of the chain's burgers every once in a while.
Stalter is just as passionate about home cooking as she is about fast food hacks and viral orders. The comedian told us that Knorr Chicken Bouillon and Roasted Chicken Premium Flavor Base help elevate her homemade chicken dishes without much extra effort. Bouillon (which isn't the same as broth, by the way) is usually associated with soups and stews, but it can infuse other recipes with tons of flavor as well.
The Knorr Chicken Roast will kick off in New York City on August 10. Along with Stalter's comedic stylings, attendees will get to witness a live cooking demo by author and chef Sohla El-Waylly. NYC locals can look for tickets on Eventbrite on August 6 at 5 p.m. You can also offer up your blandest chicken fails for Stalter to roast by following Knorr on Instagram, liking the brand's most recent pinned post, and leaving a comment about your kitchen catastrophe.