4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best In-N-Out Burger
Famous for its Animal Style burgers (named after rowdy skater teens), the In-N-Out chain has a distinctly West Coast vibe. Credited with introducing two-way speakers to drive-thru lanes, an industry first, the restaurant has evolved quite a bit since its inception as a hamburger stand in 1948. One thing that's remained constant is the quality of the chain's hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and Double-Doubles, and we have some ordering tips to make this fare even tastier.
In keeping with dominant trends, we have a Protein Style hack, which is actually featured in In-N-Out's Not So Secret Menu (along with Animal Style burgers). We also share a way to make Animal Style even more unhinged, as well as tips for adding flavor and subtracting carbs from your meal. Though most In-N-Out locations are found in California (the chain's birthplace), the restaurant operates 437 stores throughout 10 states. We can't guarantee these hacks will be available at all locations, but they're worth trying if you want to get more out of your next In-N-Out order.
Order your burger protein-style
In-N-Out's Protein Style burger is about as simple as they come. This option involves replacing the standard bun with a lettuce wrap and can be paired with all burger options at the chain. The restaurant first offered a bunless burger in the '70s when diners wanted higher protein, lower carb options. According to In-N-Out, customer demand was integral in developing Protein Style burgers, and patrons were responsible for naming the item.
While this order is a favorite of modern-day protein-maxxers, it's just as appealing to people outside of the health and fitness sphere. Lettuce wraps do more than just lower the carb count of your handheld. Instead of the possibility of a dry bun, you get extra moisture with your burger. Plus, the light crunch adds textural balance, creating a snappier bite. And lettuce wraps provide you with the opportunity to stuff in a lot of extras.
Ask for a mustard-grilled burger
As iconic as the meal is, some people simply can't cope with the chaotic nature of In-N-Out's Animal Style. In addition to the beef, it includes lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, and extra sauce. Wrangling all those toppings on a burger bun isn't always easy, especially if you're housing a Double-Double. Mustard grilled burgers are a good alternative in this case, as you get the flavor of Animal Style without all the toppings. Mustard grilling (or cooking or frying, as it's also referred to) entails smearing beef patties with mustard while the burger is cooking, instead of after.
Mustard grilling is a technique now synonymous with In-N-Out burgers, and lots of chefs have even added it to their home burger repertoire. The reason for its popularity is pretty clear. This hack has an excellent effect on the flavor of beef. The mustard melts into the beef as it heats up, giving the patty a greater flavor complexity. Grilling mustard also unlocks new tastes in the condiment thanks to the magic of caramelization.
Get the ultra-loaded Gorilla Style
While some people find the loaded Animal Style burgers unwieldy, other In-N-Out fans don't find them challenging enough. This adventurous spirit may have contributed to the creation of the elusive Gorilla Style burger (sometimes called Monkey Style), which piles on even more toppings. Imagine all the standard Animal Style fixings, plus extra patties, cheese, and even French fries. We're getting heart palpitations just thinking about it.
Before you rush out to try Gorilla Style for yourself, there's an important point to keep in mind. This secret In-N-Out burger is mythical in the sense that employees won't actually assemble it for you, at least according to socials. A self-proclaimed ex-employee at the burger chain explained, "If you want to create a monkey fry on your own, we'll give you the supplies, but [we] won't do it." In this case, your supplies include a grilled onion-topped Double-Double (which has two patties), extra beef patties and cheese, and Animal Fries (topped with cheese, grilled onions, and sauce).
Take a ride with the Flying Dutchman
Although the Flying Dutchman doesn't officially appear on the In-N-Out menu, it was actually created by a company insider. Guy Snyder, former CEO of the restaurant, was the brains behind this keto-friendly dish, which consists of two beef patties and two slices of cheese. Some patrons opt for an onion topped version that comes with grilled onions. You can also get it Animal Style with mustard-grilled beef, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, and extra spread, aka the restaurant's proprietary Thousand Island-based sauce (check out our copycat burger sauce recipe here).
Because the Flying Dutchman is a sanctioned ordering hack (current In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder even named her drag racing team after it), it's likely lots of locations are hip to this special request. Upon receiving your order, you'll see Flying Dutchman patties are situated on paper wrappers hamburgers usually come in. Lest you try to be a hero and eat them with your bare fingers, an In-N-Out customer on Facebook encourages you to think otherwise. "You gotta knife and fork it. Just fork. It," the poster advised, likely as someone who has made this messy error in the past.