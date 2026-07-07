4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best In-N-Out Burger

Famous for its Animal Style burgers (named after rowdy skater teens), the In-N-Out chain has a distinctly West Coast vibe. Credited with introducing two-way speakers to drive-thru lanes, an industry first, the restaurant has evolved quite a bit since its inception as a hamburger stand in 1948. One thing that's remained constant is the quality of the chain's hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and Double-Doubles, and we have some ordering tips to make this fare even tastier.

In keeping with dominant trends, we have a Protein Style hack, which is actually featured in In-N-Out's Not So Secret Menu (along with Animal Style burgers). We also share a way to make Animal Style even more unhinged, as well as tips for adding flavor and subtracting carbs from your meal. Though most In-N-Out locations are found in California (the chain's birthplace), the restaurant operates 437 stores throughout 10 states. We can't guarantee these hacks will be available at all locations, but they're worth trying if you want to get more out of your next In-N-Out order.