5 Ways Big Mac Sauce Has Changed Over The Years

Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun; Many people know the fast food menu item this refers to without hearing the name at all. But as iconic as the Big Mac is since its 1967 introduction at a Pennsylvania McDonald's, it hasn't stayed exactly the same over those decades. In fact, the truth about McDonald's Big Mac sauce is that it's seen some big changes since its introduction.

What exactly is that sauce, anyway? It's officially called Big Mac sauce, but it's often simply referred to as special sauce, and that's the name that made it into the recognizable jingle. According to McDonald's, the sauce includes the basic components of mayonnaise (eggs, oil, vinegar) along with sugar, relish, and spices. The exact recipe isn't public, but you can make a copycat Big Mac sauce version at home.

The taste of the Big Mac sauce hasn't changed much since the 1960s, but the ingredients (and way of making it) have. Originally, it was probably a mix of ketchup, mayo, and Thousand Island dressing, but now, it's made with ingredients that make up those condiments rather than mixing together premade versions. Over time, the sauce has been standardized nationally, renamed, changed, and freed of artificial ingredients. Here's the tasty story of one of America's favorite condiments.