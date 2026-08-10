Why Room-Temperature Ingredients Are A Must When Baking Muffins

There's an old saying that cooking is an art, but baking is a science. As experienced bakers know, that's as true with yeasted breads and rolls as it is with muffins. A variety of factors require precise control throughout the muffin-making process, from the ratio of ingredients to their room-temperature status. That's because this temperature can have a surprisingly important effect on the chemical reactions that underpin the baking process.

Using ingredients that are still cool from the refrigerator or freezer is among the biggest mistakes people make when baking muffins. Instead, allow them to reach 70 degrees Fahrenheit, the typical standard for "room temperature" (give or take a few degrees). If they're much cooler than that, your final product will suffer.

That's because room-temperature ingredients are far easier to fully mix in a way that traps the tiny air bubbles that create a muffin's structure. A velvety, evenly mixed muffin batter will rise in the ideal way, while a mixture made with too-cold butter will be crumbly and turn out tough after baking. Similarly, still-chilled milk or eggs added to a creamed butter mixture can cause it to seize and curdle.