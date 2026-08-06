The Bizarre Chicken Sandwich Meg Stalter Wants A Restaurant To Name After Her
Meg Stalter may be best known for her comedic stylings on stage and screen, but the hilarious star is equally invested in protecting her fans from lackluster meals. Stalter is hosting the Knorr Chicken Roast on August 10, an event where chicken fails from the internet will be named and shamed. The comedian's collaboration with Knorr comes after a string of accomplishments, including an Emmy nomination for "Hacks" and landing the lead role in the hit Broadway show, "Oh, Mary!" In an exclusive chat with Mashed, we asked Stalter to imagine what a chicken sandwich inspired by her would include and were a bit surprised by the comedian's answer.
"I feel like it would be sort of sweet and salty," Stalter told us. "Maybe like a date dressing with ... some arugula." In case you're unfamiliar, arugula is a leafy green vegetable with a mild peppery taste, which makes it a nice counterpoint to the sweet richness of dates. As for the main ingredient, it can be either roasted or fried, but she said, "It would be the most delicious chicken you ever had." (The star claimed this can be achieved with Knorr Granulated Chicken Bouillon or Knorr Roasted Chicken Premium Flavor Base). Stalter said the sandwich should also include, "Some sort of really good cheese but ... a bizarre, rare cheese."
If you're in New York City and would like a chance to attend the Knorr Chicken Roast, visit Eventbrite on August 6 at 5 p.m. to secure a ticket. Tickets are first come, first served, and we imagine they'll go fast. For more of our discussion with Stalter, check out the In-N-Out hack the comedian can't way to try.
How to get roasted by Meg Stalter (and tips for making her offbeat chicken sandwich)
If being roasted by a world-class comedian like Meg Stalter is on your bucket list, we may be able to help. To have your bland chicken fail featured in the Knorr Chicken Roast, head over to Instagram and follow Knorr, then find and like the newest pinned post. And don't forget to leave a comment describing your fail. Despite the emphasis on poking fun at boring recipes, Stalter told us humor is just one aspect of the roast. "That's ... why the Knorr chicken event is going to be so fun," the comedian said. "We'll have a chef that's showing us how to use the products and ... also it's a comedy show."
In the meantime, we can help you make Stalter's chicken sandwich a reality. To avoid a bland bird, apply Knorr Granulated Chicken Bouillon to the meat directly or use it in a marinade. With fried chicken, add the seasoning to your breadcrumb and flour mixture. Date dressing might be hard to find, but you can create a date-infused vinaigrette at home with chopped, pitted dates, apple cider vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, and Dijon mustard (if you're new to DIY dressing, here are some common homemade vinaigrette mistakes to avoid). Finish off the meal with pungent blue cheese and a rustic ciabatta roll, and you got yourself a celebrity-inspired chicken sandwich.