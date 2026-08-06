The Bizarre Chicken Sandwich Meg Stalter Wants A Restaurant To Name After Her

Meg Stalter may be best known for her comedic stylings on stage and screen, but the hilarious star is equally invested in protecting her fans from lackluster meals. Stalter is hosting the Knorr Chicken Roast on August 10, an event where chicken fails from the internet will be named and shamed. The comedian's collaboration with Knorr comes after a string of accomplishments, including an Emmy nomination for "Hacks" and landing the lead role in the hit Broadway show, "Oh, Mary!" In an exclusive chat with Mashed, we asked Stalter to imagine what a chicken sandwich inspired by her would include and were a bit surprised by the comedian's answer.

"I feel like it would be sort of sweet and salty," Stalter told us. "Maybe like a date dressing with ... some arugula." In case you're unfamiliar, arugula is a leafy green vegetable with a mild peppery taste, which makes it a nice counterpoint to the sweet richness of dates. As for the main ingredient, it can be either roasted or fried, but she said, "It would be the most delicious chicken you ever had." (The star claimed this can be achieved with Knorr Granulated Chicken Bouillon or Knorr Roasted Chicken Premium Flavor Base). Stalter said the sandwich should also include, "Some sort of really good cheese but ... a bizarre, rare cheese."

If you're in New York City and would like a chance to attend the Knorr Chicken Roast, visit Eventbrite on August 6 at 5 p.m. to secure a ticket. Tickets are first come, first served, and we imagine they'll go fast. For more of our discussion with Stalter, check out the In-N-Out hack the comedian can't way to try.