Meg Stalter's Favorite Meals (And The Fictional Food She Wishes She Could Eat)
When she's not releasing pop bangers, getting nominated for Emmys, or tearing it up on Broadway, Meg Stalter is in the kitchen flexing her culinary muscles. In an exclusive conversation with Mashed, the multi-talented comedian admitted that though she's somewhat new to the culinary arts (and here are noob cooking mistakes to avoid if you're in the same boat), she discovered a genuine passion for cooking. That's why Stalter partnered with Knorr to host the first ever Knorr Chicken Roast, where the internet's most embarrassing chicken fails will be put on notice. During our chat, Stalter emphasized the importance of well-seasoned chicken and also shared some insights about her favorite meals, both real and fictional.
When asked about her favorite dish that someone else made for her, she had a sweet answer. "My girlfriend makes really, really good pasta dishes," Stalter said. "It's always like ... do we even have all these ingredients? How'd you just come up with this?" As for the comedian's own home cooking, she relies on Knorr Granulated Chicken Bouillon and Roasted Chicken Premium Flavor Base products to enliven her chicken-based dishes. "I do love to cook," she told us, "And I honestly feel like the bouillon makes the meal so much better...[it] makes you feel like even better of a chef."
A very goofy pizza and how to avoid bland chicken dishes
As a pop culture icon, we had to get Meg Stalter's opinion on the best fictional food from movies, television, or literature. According to Stalter, the ultra-cheesy pizza from "A Goofy Movie" is top of mind. "It looks, like, better than real pizza," she told us. If you've ever wondered why pizza always looks so good in cartoons, artists typically add small details and embellishments to create an idealized version of real food. Here in the real world, home chefs do what we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones full and happy. With chicken recipes, Knorr's Granulated Chicken Bouillon and Roasted Chicken Flavor Base can elevate the flavor of baked, roasted, and fried varieties (these game-changing chicken hacks will also improve your dishes).
If you want to participate in the Knorr Chicken Roast and have your recipes assessed by the goddess of comedy herself, head over to Knorr on Instagram and give it a follow. Next, look for the newest pinned post and leave a comment describing your bland, shameful chicken recipes. Residents of New York City may also be able to snag tickets on Eventbrite, though only a limited number will be available. Tickets drop on August 6 at 5 p.m. Along with Stalter's chicken roasts, guests will be privy to a live cooking demonstration courtesy of chef and content creator, Sohla El-Waylly.