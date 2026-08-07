Meg Stalter's Favorite Meals (And The Fictional Food She Wishes She Could Eat)

When she's not releasing pop bangers, getting nominated for Emmys, or tearing it up on Broadway, Meg Stalter is in the kitchen flexing her culinary muscles. In an exclusive conversation with Mashed, the multi-talented comedian admitted that though she's somewhat new to the culinary arts (and here are noob cooking mistakes to avoid if you're in the same boat), she discovered a genuine passion for cooking. That's why Stalter partnered with Knorr to host the first ever Knorr Chicken Roast, where the internet's most embarrassing chicken fails will be put on notice. During our chat, Stalter emphasized the importance of well-seasoned chicken and also shared some insights about her favorite meals, both real and fictional.

When asked about her favorite dish that someone else made for her, she had a sweet answer. "My girlfriend makes really, really good pasta dishes," Stalter said. "It's always like ... do we even have all these ingredients? How'd you just come up with this?" As for the comedian's own home cooking, she relies on Knorr Granulated Chicken Bouillon and Roasted Chicken Premium Flavor Base products to enliven her chicken-based dishes. "I do love to cook," she told us, "And I honestly feel like the bouillon makes the meal so much better...[it] makes you feel like even better of a chef."