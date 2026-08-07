These Canned Baked Beans Walmart Customers Rate Higher Than Bush's Are Imported From Britain

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If you're American, Bush's is likely the first brand of baked bean that comes to mind. It took the top three spots in our ranking of popular canned baked beans, and it's probably all over your grocery store's dry goods aisle. But some Walmart customers enjoy a different brand from across the pond: Heinz Baked Beanz.

The Bush's product with the highest Walmart rating is its Boston recipe, which has 5 stars from all six reviewers. However, far more Walmart customers prefer the Heinz label imported from England, with 21 out of 22 reviewers giving the product 5 stars (the outlier is a single 4-star review). Before you make the switch, however, note that British and American beans vary drastically in flavor. The British version has a heavy, tangy tomato taste, often described as reminiscent of ketchup (which makes sense, considering the brand). The beans themselves are also harder than the American version, and the sauce is runnier. Meanwhile, American baked beans are sweet and dense with a barbecue flavor and smoky quality. They also have a fairly thick sauce and sometimes include meat.

While Heinz may rank higher than Bush's on Walmart's website, Heinz isn't exactly a substitute for Bush's. It's common to see American baked beans — either premade or from scratch — served as a barbecue accompaniment, bringing sweetness to a hearty plate of meat and savory sides. British beans, meanwhile, are often served with bread, like in this cheesy beans on toast recipe, or as part of a savory breakfast plate.