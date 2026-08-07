This Returning Sam's Club Bakery Item Celebrates Fall's Classic Flavor
It may not feel like it with temperatures still soaring, but fall is right around the corner. Sam's Club is ready to greet the season with a classic fall dessert: pumpkin pie. Few foods say fall like pumpkin, and the return of the Member's Mark pumpkin pie is a welcome sight for leaf peepers and autumnal dessert enthusiasts. If you're ready to celebrate the flavors of fall, consider making creamy pumpkin filling nestled in a flaky pie crust, a closing feature at your next meal, perhaps topped with a dollop of homemade whipped cream.
Member's Mark pumpkin pie was spotted at Sam's Club in early August, as evidenced by a recent Instagram post showcasing the seasonal classic. Each 12-inch pie is priced at $5.98. Fall doesn't officially begin until September 22 this year, but shoppers may want to get ahead of the rush now before the leaves start to turn. And don't worry, pumpkin pies can be preserved so that you aren't at a loss when you need one the most. Buying food items with the intention to save them for later is just one of many Sam's Club tips that can save you money.
How to freeze pumpkin pie for later
The refrigerator only buys you so much time, so the freezer is really the best option for prolonging the life of a pie. It is possible to freeze a home-baked pie or store-bought pie for later use – just be sure not to stash it when it's still warm — a common mistake when freezing pie. A frozen, store-bought pumpkin pie can last six to nine months in the freezer, but you may get the most out of its flavor if you consume it by the three-month mark.
When freezing a pumpkin pie, first remove it from the bakery's plastic container. Because this is both a creamy pie and one that lacks a top crust, you want to place it on a baking tray or similar flat surface, and freeze it solid. This will prevent the pumpkin filling from being ruined later. Once the filling is solid, place the pie in an airtight container, which will help prevent ice crystals from forming and potentially ruining the texture. Two tight layers of plastic wrap followed by a layer of aluminum foil should do the trick. It's also a good idea to write the date on top so you remember exactly when you stored it there.