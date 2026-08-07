This Returning Sam's Club Bakery Item Celebrates Fall's Classic Flavor

It may not feel like it with temperatures still soaring, but fall is right around the corner. Sam's Club is ready to greet the season with a classic fall dessert: pumpkin pie. Few foods say fall like pumpkin, and the return of the Member's Mark pumpkin pie is a welcome sight for leaf peepers and autumnal dessert enthusiasts. If you're ready to celebrate the flavors of fall, consider making creamy pumpkin filling nestled in a flaky pie crust, a closing feature at your next meal, perhaps topped with a dollop of homemade whipped cream.

Member's Mark pumpkin pie was spotted at Sam's Club in early August, as evidenced by a recent Instagram post showcasing the seasonal classic. Each 12-inch pie is priced at $5.98. Fall doesn't officially begin until September 22 this year, but shoppers may want to get ahead of the rush now before the leaves start to turn. And don't worry, pumpkin pies can be preserved so that you aren't at a loss when you need one the most. Buying food items with the intention to save them for later is just one of many Sam's Club tips that can save you money.