Consumer Reports Says This Is The Best Flat-Top Grill To Buy In 2026 (It's Not Blackstone)

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Buying a grill is serious business. In addition to essential knowledge that all first-time grill buyers must know (like the differences between gas and charcoal), you may also have brand loyalists in your ear trying to sway your decision. For instance, Blackstone grills receive positive buzz online and are sometimes touted as a solid choice for people new to grilling. Despite these accolades, Blackstone experienced a bit of an upset in 2026, as Consumer Reports declared another brand its top selection. The LoCo Series II 36-inch 3-Burner Digital Propane Flat Top Grill is the top recommended option for the year, while Consumer Reports put the Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle 28-Inch 2-Burner Flat Top Grill in second place.

While cost is bound to vary between retailers and locations, the LoCo Flat Top Grill costs $741.57 at our local Home Depot. Comparatively, the Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle is more affordable at $224.00 (price courtesy of Walmart). However, LoCo grill rated the highest in Consumer Reports' ranking, receiving a perfect score for evenness. And in one review posted on the Home Depot website, a shopper said the LoCo is a "Great grill. Not too small, not too big. Very convenient. I loved being able to control the fire as I want."