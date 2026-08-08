Consumer Reports Says This Is The Best Flat-Top Grill To Buy In 2026 (It's Not Blackstone)
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Buying a grill is serious business. In addition to essential knowledge that all first-time grill buyers must know (like the differences between gas and charcoal), you may also have brand loyalists in your ear trying to sway your decision. For instance, Blackstone grills receive positive buzz online and are sometimes touted as a solid choice for people new to grilling. Despite these accolades, Blackstone experienced a bit of an upset in 2026, as Consumer Reports declared another brand its top selection. The LoCo Series II 36-inch 3-Burner Digital Propane Flat Top Grill is the top recommended option for the year, while Consumer Reports put the Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle 28-Inch 2-Burner Flat Top Grill in second place.
While cost is bound to vary between retailers and locations, the LoCo Flat Top Grill costs $741.57 at our local Home Depot. Comparatively, the Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle is more affordable at $224.00 (price courtesy of Walmart). However, LoCo grill rated the highest in Consumer Reports' ranking, receiving a perfect score for evenness. And in one review posted on the Home Depot website, a shopper said the LoCo is a "Great grill. Not too small, not too big. Very convenient. I loved being able to control the fire as I want."
What makes the LoCo Flat Top Grill so impressive?
Usurping a beloved grill brand is a major achievement, especially for a relatively unknown company like LoCo. This manufacturer offers an assortment of cooking appliances, including steam kits, griddles, fryers, and other products. As for Consumer Reports' top 2026 selection, the LoCo Series II 36-inch 3-Burner Digital Propane Flat Top Grill features three separate temperature zones, which grillers can independently control to cook different types of food at the same time. This gas grill also comes with and adjustable cooktop, digital thermostat control, and push-button ignition.
As for where you can find the LoCo propane grill, this cooking device shows up at major retailers like Walmart and Home Depot, though it appears to be out of stock for us. The company doesn't seem to have a website at this time, but you can find it on Facebook and Instagram. If you do decide to pull the trigger on this LoCo product based on the Consumer Reports ranking, here's a whole mess of barbecue and grilling recipes to help you break in the machine. And if you're a first-timer, here some common mistakes people make when grilling with propane and how you can avoid them.