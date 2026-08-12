This Frozen Breakfast Sandwich Puts Ingredient Quality First

Frozen breakfast sandwiches can have a bad reputation; in the worst cases, they bring to mind the flavorless, rubbery gas station options that manage to be scalding on the outside but cold on the inside. Still, it doesn't have to be that way, as our roundup of store-bought breakfast sandwiches that use high-quality ingredients proves. One of the standouts is Applegate's turkey sausage breakfast sandwich, which prioritizes high-end ingredients and responsible sourcing.

Some of the most notable quality-focused decisions involve the turkey sausage, which is at the heart of the sandwich. Applegate notes its turkeys are humanely raised and never given antibiotics. The ingredient list for the sausage itself is also refreshingly short and simple to understand: turkey, water, and small amounts of salt, sugar, and spices, including rosemary extract, sage, ginger, and black, white, red, and cayenne pepper.

The sausage is paired with a fluffy egg patty made from Certified Humane eggs. This designation is a sign that Applegate's egg producers exercise extra care to ensure chickens enjoy a good quality of life. Not much is added to the eggs, either: water, butter, salt, guar gum (a thickener and stabilizer), garlic powder, and black pepper. A slice of cheddar cheese is added, and everything is sandwiched on an English muffin, making a breakfast sandwich that's easy to prepare and made with respectable ingredients.