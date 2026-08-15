10 '70s Sodas That Belong Back In Stores

It hardly looks like there's room in the soda section at the grocery store for the flavors currently in existence, let alone the jazzy new concoctions bound to hit the market throughout the year. But if we're voting on new and exciting additions to the existing stock, we should give the lost sodas of the '70s another chance. From failed citrus coolers and sugarless cola to challengers for the root beer crown and fruit flavor medal of honor, so many snazzy sodas appeared or peaked in the disco era before dropping out of sight shortly afterward. For some, it's clear that the soda bubble popped too early.

Trekking through the trove of '70s sodas that belong back on store shelves, we found a bounty of forgotten brands that were celebrated at the time, only to be lost to the tides of public taste and corporate profits. Many of these brands came from the best of the popular soda makers in the world, including giants like PepsiCo and The Coca-Cola Company. They were experiments that didn't go over as well as expected, but shouldn't be relegated to the waste bin of history entirely — more like the recycling bin, if anything.

Wouldn't it be cool if soda companies would heed our cries and consider reinstating classics like Teem, Barq's Grape, and apple-flavored Aspen soda? Here's a list of our votes for prime picks should the effervescent minds behind modern soda marketing decide to resurrect a few few blasts from the past.