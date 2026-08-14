You Probably Didn't Know Whirlpool Owned This Popular Appliance Brand

In a world of corporate mergers and mega-companies, it's safe to assume many popular kitchen and appliance brands are likely owned by one of the industry's heavyweights. Still, many people may be surprised at some of the big names that are, on a business level, just one piece of a larger corporate structure. An excellent example is KitchenAid, which has produced its iconic stand mixers for countless home cooks over generations. It's been part of the larger Whirlpool corporation for four decades, though few may be aware of it.

From its inception, KitchenAid had been a division of Hobart Manufacturing Company. This all changed in 1986, when the brand was purchased by Whirlpool. At the time, coverage focused primarily on the purchase of KitchenAid as a play by the larger company to expand its grip on the dishwasher market, an appliance KitchenAid is less well-known for today.

These days, KitchenAid is most closely associated with its iconic electric mixer. The company invented its version in 1919, debuting the popular "H5" model. However, it wasn't until 1936 that the company rolled out the familiar "K" model, the first to share the appearance and functionality that modern cooks are familiar with.