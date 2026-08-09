5 Popular Kitchen Appliance Brands Owned By Whirlpool

The story of KitchenAid is inextricably linked with an Ohio-based engineer named Herbert Johnson, who came up with a mechanical mixer that bypassed the need for a manual one. It was called the H5, first sold by the Hobart Company in 1914 in a 60-quart commercial size. Years later, Hobart released a household version under the name KitchenAid and later widened its range of offerings.

While Hobart still makes commercial kitchen equipment, it sold the KitchenAid brand to Whirlpool in the 1980s. This effectively added small appliances to the latter company's range of offerings. But Whirlpool didn't secure KitchenAid easily. Although the two companies initially announced the deal in January 1985, it was held up until the following year by a lawsuit from two dishwasher manufacturers who unsuccessfully argued the merger would reduce competition.

Since then, KitchenAid has become a top appliance brand in the United States. The stand mixers still remain a cornerstone of its business. However, now the product line also includes small appliances like blenders, rice cookers, and coffee makers as well as larger ones like refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, and hoods. In 2018, Ohio Business Magazine reported that KitchenAid's Greenville, Ohio, factory manufactured around 3 million stand mixers annually, so it clearly remained an important part of the business.