Customers Are Calling This Kirkland Signature Item One Of Costco's Best Products To Buy In August 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Lots of Costco shoppers have favorite items that have become household staples, but they should also stay on the lookout for new and trending products that have earned positive buzz from their fellow members. This summer, that buzz isn't just metaphorical — it's caffeinated. Customers are calling Kirkland Signature organic Mexico whole bean coffee one of August's best buys.
Sold in two-packs of 2-pound bags, this medium-roast brew is made from beans grown in Mexico's Oaxaca region. The area is known for its smaller coffee farms, which take advantage of the high altitude to grow slow-maturing coffee that develops unique, nuanced flavors. In this case, Costco's tasting notes suggest elements of caramel, chocolate, and roasted peanuts, typical of Oaxacan coffee. At roughly $45 for the package, buyers pay about $11.25 per pound. Although that's more than budget-focused coffee labels, it's a relative deal compared to specialty varieties or name brands.
Overall, this product has earned an average 4.8 out of 5 stars from reviewers, with the vast majority awarding it a perfect score. One customer praised the flavor as "balanced and smooth," noting the lack of bitterness and a "clean, almost sweet finish." Another compared it favorably to the coffee served at Mexican resorts, while another succinctly summed up their thoughts by writing, "It's basically delicious!"
Careful production and mindful packaging for better coffee
Beyond the flavor and price factors, those who care about where and how their food is produced also have good reason to grab a bag of this Kirkland Signature coffee. For one, it's labeled as USDA organic, a distinction that means its production only involved natural fertilizers and eco-friendly pest-control methods. It also indicates a general commitment to protecting soil and water resources. Costco also notes the limited-edition, single-origin nature of its Mexican coffee, meaning unique environmental factors shine through in the flavor, as opposed to the blends many mass-produced brands use.
The coffee's whole-bean status also stands out as a significant benefit. True coffee lovers should buy and brew with whole beans, as their critical flavor and aroma compounds begin to degrade pretty quickly after they're exposed to oxygen. This process happens far faster with ground coffee due to the larger surface area. This is particularly important when buying coffee in the quantities sold at Costco.
This satisfying, sustainably grown coffee is far from the only new Costco item to try this August, which range from household items like a titanium cookware set and decorative Halloween pillows to food like Nature's Path organic pumpkin seed flax granola and Chomps Chomplings original turkey mini sticks. But those who prize flavor, quality, and value in their morning cup should keep their eye out for Kirkland Signature organic Mexico whole bean coffee on their next trip to Costco.