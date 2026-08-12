Customers Are Calling This Kirkland Signature Item One Of Costco's Best Products To Buy In August 2026

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Lots of Costco shoppers have favorite items that have become household staples, but they should also stay on the lookout for new and trending products that have earned positive buzz from their fellow members. This summer, that buzz isn't just metaphorical — it's caffeinated. Customers are calling Kirkland Signature organic Mexico whole bean coffee one of August's best buys.

Sold in two-packs of 2-pound bags, this medium-roast brew is made from beans grown in Mexico's Oaxaca region. The area is known for its smaller coffee farms, which take advantage of the high altitude to grow slow-maturing coffee that develops unique, nuanced flavors. In this case, Costco's tasting notes suggest elements of caramel, chocolate, and roasted peanuts, typical of Oaxacan coffee. At roughly $45 for the package, buyers pay about $11.25 per pound. Although that's more than budget-focused coffee labels, it's a relative deal compared to specialty varieties or name brands.

Overall, this product has earned an average 4.8 out of 5 stars from reviewers, with the vast majority awarding it a perfect score. One customer praised the flavor as "balanced and smooth," noting the lack of bitterness and a "clean, almost sweet finish." Another compared it favorably to the coffee served at Mexican resorts, while another succinctly summed up their thoughts by writing, "It's basically delicious!"