14 Of The Best Items New To Costco To Try In August 2026

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If you can't believe the end of summer is right around the corner, join the club. It just so happens that retail therapy is a great way to battle creeping existential malaise, and Costco has lots to get excited about this August. We searched online for the most appealing new products at the warehouse retailer and discovered appliances, protein-packed snacks, Halloween decor, cookware, refreshing beverages, and plenty of other finds.

Costco proudly touts its treasure-hunt environment, meaning that for members, discovering new deals and products is part of the fun. Shoppers can find new items in-store and online, and all of the products featured here can be purchased directly from the Costco website.

Just know that when it comes to the Charcuterie Kit, Midea Flexify Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Reduce Chiller Go Tumblers, Bakery Bling Cookie Kit Bundle, and Fruit Company Gift Basket, these items won't be found in stores because they're online exclusives. You can also checkout the best new Kirkland Signature items of 2026 (so far) for more great finds.