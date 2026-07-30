14 Of The Best Items New To Costco To Try In August 2026
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If you can't believe the end of summer is right around the corner, join the club. It just so happens that retail therapy is a great way to battle creeping existential malaise, and Costco has lots to get excited about this August. We searched online for the most appealing new products at the warehouse retailer and discovered appliances, protein-packed snacks, Halloween decor, cookware, refreshing beverages, and plenty of other finds.
Costco proudly touts its treasure-hunt environment, meaning that for members, discovering new deals and products is part of the fun. Shoppers can find new items in-store and online, and all of the products featured here can be purchased directly from the Costco website.
Just know that when it comes to the Charcuterie Kit, Midea Flexify Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Reduce Chiller Go Tumblers, Bakery Bling Cookie Kit Bundle, and Fruit Company Gift Basket, these items won't be found in stores because they're online exclusives. You can also checkout the best new Kirkland Signature items of 2026 (so far) for more great finds.
Our Place Titanium Always Pan 6-Piece Skillet Set
If you want to upgrade your current cookware collection, this six-piece set from Our Place is a solid option. Each durable, nonstick pan comes with an accompanying lid, and the entire set is dishwasher-safe for your convenience.
You can buy this Our Place Titanium Always Pan 6-Piece Skillet Set online for $349.99.
Saint James Organic Brewed Tea Variety Pack
With 15 individual bottles, this Saint James Organic Tea sampler pack offers instant refreshment at home or on the go. Flavors include Classic Mango and Red Raspberry, both of which are zero-sugar.
You can buy this Saint James Organic Brewed Tea Variety Pack online for $23.99.
Halloween Decorative Pillows
If you ask us, it's never too early to put up Halloween decor (if it ever comes down in the first place). At Costco, these adorable decorative pillows come in several designs, including a witch hat-wearing black cat, a haunted house, a fuzzy pumpkin, and dancing skeletons.
You can buy these Halloween Decorative Pillows online for $19.99 each.
The Fruit Company Thank You Gift Basket
Filled with fruit, cheese, mixed nuts, and other goodies, Costco's Thank You Gift Basket is a beautiful expression of gratitude. And once the delicious bounty is gone, the recipient still has this attractive basket to use in their home.
You can buy this Fruit Company Thank You Gift Basket online for $69.99.
Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Seed Flax Granola
You could snack on this granola right out of the bag or add it to yogurt bowls for a bit of wholesome crunch. This mix of flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, and whole-grain oats from Nature's Path is brimming with nutrients like fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
You can buy this 35.3-ounce bag of Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Seed Flax Granola online for $11.89.
Bakery Bling Dinosaur and Unicorn Cookie Kit Bundle
This cookie kit bundle makes baking fun and easy. In fact, the cookies come pre-baked and pre-cut, so all you have to do is decorate them. The edible glitter and other decorations will make these cookies unforgettable, especially when paired with the fun unicorn and dinosaur designs.
You can buy this Bakery Bling Dinosaur and Unicorn Cookie Kit Bundle online for $32.99.
Chomps Chomplings Original Turkey Mini Sticks
Made with antibiotic-free turkey, Chomps mini sticks offer a tasty protein hit. Each pack comes with 24 individually wrapped mini sticks, which makes them perfect for school lunches and on-the-run snacking.
You can buy these Chomps Chomplings Original Turkey Mini Sticks online for $22.99.
Reduce Chiller Go Tumbler with Straw 2-Pack
We couldn't believe our eyes when we saw the great price for this two-pack of 32-ounce tumblers. The set is available in shades of green, blue, and pink, each featuring a unique pattern.
You can buy this two-pack of Reduce Chiller Go Tumblers with Straws online for $32.99.
Kirkland Signature Organic Mexico Whole Bean Coffee
With coffee prices steadily on the rise over the years, investing in affordable Costco brands is just good sense. This Kirkland-branded two-pack offers 4 pounds of whole bean organic coffee in medium roast, which should keep you caffeinated for some time.
You can buy this Kirkland Signature Organic Mexico Whole Bean Coffee online for $44.99.
Ghost Hydration Drink Variety Pack
Though the Ghost brand is best known for its energy drinks, it also offers a line of refreshing beverages. This variety hydration pack features strawberry and mango, grape, and red-white-and-blue rocket pop flavors.
You can buy this Ghost Hydration Drink Variety Pack online for $32.99.
Midea Flexify Pro French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Toaster ovens are surprisingly versatile in the kitchen — they can do everything from dehydrating fruit to roasting vegetables to making quesadillas. This particular Midea model is even more versatile, as it combines features of toaster ovens and air fryers into one appliance.
You can buy this Midea Flexify Pro French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven online for $169.99.
Platterful Happy Birthday Charcuterie Kit (Wooden Board Not Included)
Plenty of common mistakes can derail your homemade charcuterie boards, so why not outsource to the professionals? This Platterful Happy Birthday kit may not come with a wooden board, but you get an awesome selection of gourmet eats like mixed nuts, dried fruit, cured meats, cheeses, and more.
You can buy this Platterful Happy Birthday Charcuterie Kit online for $124.99.
GreenPan Frost 15-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker
This GreenPan ice cream maker is perfect for whipping up delicious, frosty treats right at home. In addition to ice cream, this versatile appliance can also make smoothies, sorbet, frozen beverages, and other items. Looking for a tasty dessert to test out your new appliance? Check out this apple pie ice cream recipe for some inspiration.
You can buy this GreenPan Frost 15-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker online for $249.99.
BOO Wooden Light Up Letters
We could totally see these light-up letters welcoming us from a spooky window on Halloween. This adorable decoration comes with six AA batteries for your convenience, and it also has a practical timer feature.
You can buy this three-piece set of BOO Wooden Light Up Letters online for $52.99.