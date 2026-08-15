Consumer Reports Says This Is The Best Ice Cream You Can Buy

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If you're like us, you consider yourself a freezer aisle connoisseur, but you may be surprised by how many ice cream products at the grocery store aren't really ice cream. In a sea of "frozen dairy desserts," how can you know you're getting the best ice cream available? Purists are in luck: Consumer Reports tested a slew of popular ice creams and frozen desserts and named Ben & Jerry's vanilla the top option.

Ben & Jerry's is arguably one of the highest quality ice cream brands to look out for, and vanilla was its inaugural flavor when the first shop opened in 1978. The ingredients in its vanilla ice cream are relatively simple: cream, skim milk, liquid sugar, water, egg yolks, sugar, vanilla extract, and vanilla beans, plus guar gum and carrageenan to extend shelf life and keep the ice cream from turning icy. The company also uses non-GMO, Fairtrade ingredients and cage-free eggs in its products. B&J's is also generally tastier across the board due to less air (called overrun) and more butterfat in its ice cream, which perfects its texture.

To determine the best ice cream, Consumer Reports evaluated a slew of brands according to taste, nutrition, and additives used. Products with a more unique, prominent flavor and rich consistency ranked higher. A top ranking from Consumer Reports is nothing to sneer at, considering the nonprofit meticulously tests and reviews products without advertising or freebies impeding its objectivity.