Why Some Costco Customers Are Calling Out Kirkland Signature's Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin Bites

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When you open up a customer review page for a food product you're interested in, you're probably hoping to read comments about how good it is — that it's tasty and worth buying again and again. One of the last things you might expect to see is a bunch of reports of mold, but that's exactly what Costco shoppers have said they've found inside packages of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip mini muffin bites.

As a review about the muffins on the Costco website explained, "Bought these a month before their expiration date, only to open the very first pack and find a ton of mold!" This is far from an isolated incident, with mold reports going back months. Another reviewer said they "tasted terrible, then I noticed the rest of the ones in the pack had fuzzy white mold on them." One Costco member who also discovered mold declared, "These should be recalled."

Mold isn't the only issue plaguing these muffins. A significant number of reviewers described them as tasting and reeking of chemicals. One customer review noted, "They tasted like eating household cleaning chemicals. We tried multiple bags ... The whole box tasted like that." Another shopper added, "The smell is so strong, both from the interior of the package and the muffins themselves, that they were inedible."