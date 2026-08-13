Who Is The Actor Playing Anthony Bourdain In The Tony Movie?

Anthony Bourdain may have been a household name for many familiar with his culinary prowess, food tourism shows, and books, but who is the actor playing him in the biopic "Tony"? Dominic Sessa plays a young Bourdain in the film adaptation of Bourdain's "Kitchen Confidential". In it, Bourdain navigates the grubby and chaotic Provincetown, Massachusetts, restaurant scene in the 1970s when he discovered his passion for cooking.

Interestingly, Sessa also landed in Massachusetts, albeit the opposite side of the spectrum; an expensive boarding school in Deerfield. It was also there where casting directors plucked him straight out of the drama program and into the role of Angus Tully, opposite Paul Giamatti, in the 2023 Focus Features film "The Holdovers." A testament to his talent, that breakout role earned Sessa a slew of nominations and awards, including a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Since then, Sessa has played a pro bono lawyer in "Tow," a magician in "Now You See Me: Now You Don't," and Michelle Pfeiffer's character's son in the holiday movie "Oh. What. Fun." With all the buzz around "Tony," though, it's safe to say this may be his most important role yet. After all, Sessa is stepping into the shoes of one of the most influential celebrity chefs of all time. Yet, in "Tony," Sessa gets to explore the untold truth of Bourdain before the fame, when he was still a restless 19-year-old trying to find his place in the world — a situation not unlike the one Sessa is facing as an up-and-coming actor.