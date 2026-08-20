10 Slow Cooker Tips For Richer, More Flavorful Meals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Slow cookers are one of the more popular pieces of kitchen equipment, helping home cooks create comfort meals with that stick-to-your ribs quality that most people relish. In fact, if you're like most busy home cooks without a lot of time for meal prep during the week, you've likely turned to your slow cooker a time or two to make your life a little easier. Not only does it allow the flexibility for your family to eat at different times if your schedules don't align, but when used properly, slow cookers can reward you with a rich, flavorful meal without much effort in the preparation process.

Yet, not every slow cooked meal turns out as expected. Sometimes if you add too much liquid, neglect to season your food, or pick the wrong ingredients, your meal can turn out dry and tasteless rather than offering those rich, robust flavors you were expecting. And nothing is more disappointing — and makes you want to grab takeout faster — than taking a bite of a dry roast or a water-logged stew.

That's why we consulted with experts on how to make your slow cooker meals as rich and flavorful as possible. Below you'll find tips and tricks from Stephanie O'Dea, New York Times best-selling author of the "Make it Fast, Cook it Slow" cookbooks and founder of A Year of Slow Cooking, and Sarah Olson, a slow cooker expert, recipe creator, and author of "The Magical Slow Cooker."