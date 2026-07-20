The Hands Down Best Ways To Season And Serve Prime Rib

When it comes to serving great tasting prime rib, the seasoning is perhaps the most important step aside from how long you cook the meat. Not only can the right mix of salt and seasonings enhance the rich, beefy flavor of this cut of meat, but it can also take your roast to the next level and allow it to make a statement at your dinner party. The key is not going overboard with the seasonings — or failing to season enough — and ruining this well-marbled beef. That's why it's increasingly important that you know how to treat your prime rib from the start so it can rightfully take its place at center stage on your dinner table.

Of course, if you've never made prime rib before, this process can be a little nerve-wracking and maybe even feel overwhelming at times. But with a few tips, and a little practice, you'll learn how to season your prime rib like a pro and wow your family and friends. To help you get started, we spoke with two seasoned culinary professionals who have shared their top tips for how best to season a prime rib. Below you'll find insights from chef Britt Rescigno, a Food Network competition chef and co-owner of Fiamma in Sun Valley, Idaho, and chef Christopher Lindsay, a chef instructor and lecturer at the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.