5 Of The Best Small Appliances You Can Order For Your Kitchen From Costco Worth The Money In 2026, According To Reviews
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Costco is known for its high-quality and affordable kitchen appliances from reputable brands. In addition to its fair prices, the bulk warehouse provides a two-year warranty on appliances, as well as price-included delivery — and, for full-size options, hook-up, and haul-away of old units when ordering online. But good things come in small packages, too, and these highest-rated small appliances on Costco's website in 2026 are worth noticing.
While shoppers can find some small appliances on the store's shelves, the bulk retailer typically has a larger selection online, including air fryers, coffee makers, countertop microwaves, and slow cookers. Throughout the year, Costco often has promotions on appliances, but using a guide to when Costco marks down its unsold kitchen appliances could help you achieve the biggest savings.
Besides its warehouse prices on top-of-the-line brands, delivery perks, and 2% back on purchases for executive members, many shoppers choose to buy kitchen appliances at Costco because of its generous return policy. Knowing you can easily return an item you are not satisfied with takes some of the pressure off of making a large purchase — just be prepared to stand in Costco's long return line. While the store's major kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, under-counter microwaves, and dishwashers, have a 90-day return window, small appliances such as air fryers and toasters fall under its 100% satisfaction guarantee, meaning it can generally be returned at any time.
Ninja Crispi Pro
Costco's Ninja Crispi Pro 6-in-1 Glass Countertop Air Fryer is a stylish and practical countertop air fryer that the warehouse club's members love. Besides its sleek design that will look great on your kitchen counter, Ninja touts its CleanCrisp Glassware as being a nontoxic and 100% PFAS-free (free of man-made "forever chemicals") air fryer for cooking, prepping, and storing food. The 6-in-1 functionality allows you to air fry, bake/proof, roast, dehydrate, reheat, and "maxcrisp" for crispy meals and snacks.
Costco's model includes a 2.5- and a 6.5-quart glass container, as well as storage lids, allowing you to transfer food from the air fryer to the fridge. At $300, the price tag is high for an air fryer, but reviewers don't seem to mind. As a bonus, it also includes a $60 Costco Shop Card (a gift card to use online or in Costco stores).
The Ninja Crispi Pro has a 4.5-star rating on Costco's website, with one reviewer calling it "the best air fryer," and that "fast food comes out crisp." The reviewer also praised its compact design, great features, and that it's easy to clean. Another reviewer called it a game changer: "I'm very pleased with this appliance and use it several times a week. Not only do I find it easy to use, but clean up is a snap. If there are leftovers, I can put it directly in the [fridge] and then back in its base to cook. And it is easily stored in a cabinet so that it is not taking up counter space when not in use."
KitchenAid Countertop Microwave
Costco's KitchenAid 1.2-cubic-foot Countertop Microwave with Inverter Technology is a budget-friendly microwave for your everyday reheating and quick-cooking needs. The 1,100-watt microwave features a broil mode for searing food, a combi broil mode that combines microwave technology and broiling, automatic sensors for greater control, and a steam-clean function. This is an online-only kitchen appliance from Costco, costing $200, delivery included.
KitchenAid is a reliable maker of kitchen devices and was even named the number one kitchen appliance brand in the U.S. in 2025. While traditional microwaves cycle power on and off when heating food, inverter microwaves provide a steady stream of power, which is said to heat food more evenly, reducing cold spots. Inverter technology is particularly useful for gently heating foods at a low power setting, making it great for defrosting meat without cooking it, melting butter or chocolate, and heating baby food.
The KitchenAid Countertop Microwave with Inverter Technology has a 4.6-star rating on Costco's website. One shopper called it "a great microwave" and appreciated that it comes with a broiler: "It's only been a week, so far it's working well, and does everything it's supposed to. The size is perfect for our use, not too big and not too small. It's also aesthetically pleasing, has a pull-style door that I prefer, and no child-safe lock!"
Aroma Professional Rice Cooker and Slow Cooker
Costco's Aroma Professional 20-Cup Cooked Rice Cooker and Slow Cooker is a versatile cooker for feeding a crowd. It features a stainless steel finish, a digital control panel with nine cooking modes, and stay-cool handles to safely carry the non-stick ceramic pot from the cooker to the table. In addition to cooking rice at the touch of a button, it can slow-cook, steam, and sauté, making it easy to cook a variety of dishes such as soup, yogurt, and oatmeal. It comes with a silicone storage lid, a steam tray for steaming foods like veggies and fish, a rice measuring cup, and a serving spatula. This online-only appliance costs $60, including delivery.
The Aroma Rice Cooker has a 4.9-star rating on Costco's website, with customers praising its versatility and performance. One reviewer wrote, "It is SO good. Great nonstick, quick cook, and perfect rice every time. It has many more options than my last cooker that I look forward to trying i.e., soup, sauté, etc. It cleans up so easily! I also love the square shape as it fits into my cupboards better than a round one. I would highly recommend!"
Aroma is generally considered a good value brand of rice cookers. While they don't have all the fancy features of high-end brands (like the premium, Japanese Zojirushi rice cookers, for example) they are far more wallet-friendly and still produce perfectly cooked rice.
SMEG 50's Style Mini Electric Kettle
For an electric kettle with pizzazz, check out Costco's SMEG 50's Style Mini Electric Kettle, available in black, red, cream, or white for $140. With a 3-cup capacity, this online item is on the smaller side, but has a high-end, retro look, making it well-suited for display on countertops. The kettle contains a double-wall structure to keep the outside cool while retaining heat inside, an anti-slip base, and an anti-drip spout. Electric kettles are ideal for heating water fast for a quick cup of tea, pour-over coffee, or even a bowl of oatmeal or a cup of soup.
Founded in 1948, SMEG is a high-end Italian brand known for its upscale, colorful kitchen appliances — such as coffee makers, toasters, stand mixers, and refrigerators — with a mid-century modern aesthetic. SMEG is an acronym for "Smalterie Metallurgiche Emiliane Guastalla," which loosely translates to Guastalla Metal Enameling Plant.
Costco shoppers rated the SMEG mini kettle 4.5 stars, with many finding it aesthetically pleasing, functional, and perfectly sized for the kitchen counter. One reviewer posted, "This mini kettle by SMEG is adorable and stylish. It heats up quickly. The lid opens far. The excess cord wraps nicely under the base. We really like the smaller size and the cream color. The quality is excellent!"
FoodCycler Countertop Electric Food Recycler
Reduce waste with Costco's FoodCycler Eco 3 Countertop Electric Food Recycler. An online-only item priced at $400, the FoodCycler has a 3.5-liter capacity, comes in gray or white, and includes four carbon filter refills that absorb odors. Load food scraps, including tougher items like bones and pits, into the FoodCycler, press the button, and within a few hours your leftovers will be a nutrient-rich by-product that can be added to soil to feed your plants.
It's worth noting that the FoodCycler is an electric food recycler and not a compost bin. While composting uses live microorganisms and bacteria to naturally break down food over several weeks and months, the FoodCycler uses heat and grinding technology to dehydrate and pulverize food scraps within a short time. The output of composting is a nutrient-rich, wet, organic soil with active microbes (that creates a very fertile garden), while the FoodCycler produces a dry by-product (deemed "Foodilizer") that its website claims "acts as a nutrient-rich soil amendment, so can be mixed right into soil for a nutrient boost to your garden."
The Countertop FoodCycler has a 4.8-star rating on Costco's website, with one person stating, "This unit is quiet and surprisingly fast, and we aren't throwing away scraps anymore! There are a few items it doesn't handle well (e.g., mango pits, grapevines), but it has performed very well overall. We love it, and so does our garden."