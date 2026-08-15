5 Of The Best Small Appliances You Can Order For Your Kitchen From Costco Worth The Money In 2026, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco is known for its high-quality and affordable kitchen appliances from reputable brands. In addition to its fair prices, the bulk warehouse provides a two-year warranty on appliances, as well as price-included delivery — and, for full-size options, hook-up, and haul-away of old units when ordering online. But good things come in small packages, too, and these highest-rated small appliances on Costco's website in 2026 are worth noticing.

While shoppers can find some small appliances on the store's shelves, the bulk retailer typically has a larger selection online, including air fryers, coffee makers, countertop microwaves, and slow cookers. Throughout the year, Costco often has promotions on appliances, but using a guide to when Costco marks down its unsold kitchen appliances could help you achieve the biggest savings.

Besides its warehouse prices on top-of-the-line brands, delivery perks, and 2% back on purchases for executive members, many shoppers choose to buy kitchen appliances at Costco because of its generous return policy. Knowing you can easily return an item you are not satisfied with takes some of the pressure off of making a large purchase — just be prepared to stand in Costco's long return line. While the store's major kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, under-counter microwaves, and dishwashers, have a 90-day return window, small appliances such as air fryers and toasters fall under its 100% satisfaction guarantee, meaning it can generally be returned at any time.