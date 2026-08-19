Some Buc-Ee's Employees May Not Know You Can Order Brisket This Way

Fortunately, other brisket may have better luck when requesting the beef by the pound at Buc-ee's. In that same Trip Advisor thread, a user said, "They are usually pretty accommodating of any request." In fact, loading up on the famous offering seems to be a tradition for some customers.

In a Facebook group for fans of the chain, a poster shared that they picked some brisket up for their husband's 60th birthday party. However, according to that individual, you can't reserve it in advance. You'll just have to walk up to the counter and ask for it. A potential downside is that those looking to feed a crowd or stock up on tender and smoky beef at Buc-ee's won't know ahead of time if a particular location will have the amount they want (or whether a given employee will realize you can place such an order).

Why make that effort for an unsure bet? The brisket has received a chorus of praise for being moist and flavorful — whether on its own or piled high inside the soft sandwich bun. And though some folks consider Buc-ee's brisket by the pound to be on the pricier end, they think the benefits justify the cost (as well as the trip). As another Facebooker commented, "I consider it worth it. It's my last stop leaving Texas to come home to Louisiana and we enjoy it when we get home."