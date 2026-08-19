Some Buc-Ee's Employees May Not Know You Can Order Brisket This Way
The Texas-born chain Buc-ee's boasts expansive gas station setups, notably pristine restrooms, and massive markets stocked with a wide range of foods to keep you fueled for a car trip. Folks can fill their bellies with the help of a homemade fudge counter, wall of jerky, or an in-house team of carvers preparing pounds of freshly smoked brisket. The latter has become one of the gas station chain's biggest draws. The meat is typically served in the store's cult-favorite grab-and-go sandwiches. What you may not know about Buc-ee's beloved brisket is that it can also be ordered straight up, chopped by the pound — or even by the entire slab.
Randy Pauly, the award-winning pitmaster and director of Buc-ee's BBQ, confirmed as much in a 2021 segment on Fox 35 Orlando. "If you've got a party or something, you can even buy a whole brisket from us. We'll wrap it in foil like you made it," he declared. However, it seems the option may be rarely requested at some Buc-ee's locations. How else would you explain this account of an employee not knowing it exists? A Trip Advisor user said their Buc-ee's location had signs up advertising chopped brisket by the pound. Yet when the person went to order it, they "got the deer in the headlight look and then [the employee] had to go ask and it was not available."
A Buc-ee's bigwig confirmed that you can buy an entire carved brisket
Fortunately, other brisket may have better luck when requesting the beef by the pound at Buc-ee's. In that same Trip Advisor thread, a user said, "They are usually pretty accommodating of any request." In fact, loading up on the famous offering seems to be a tradition for some customers.
In a Facebook group for fans of the chain, a poster shared that they picked some brisket up for their husband's 60th birthday party. However, according to that individual, you can't reserve it in advance. You'll just have to walk up to the counter and ask for it. A potential downside is that those looking to feed a crowd or stock up on tender and smoky beef at Buc-ee's won't know ahead of time if a particular location will have the amount they want (or whether a given employee will realize you can place such an order).
Why make that effort for an unsure bet? The brisket has received a chorus of praise for being moist and flavorful — whether on its own or piled high inside the soft sandwich bun. And though some folks consider Buc-ee's brisket by the pound to be on the pricier end, they think the benefits justify the cost (as well as the trip). As another Facebooker commented, "I consider it worth it. It's my last stop leaving Texas to come home to Louisiana and we enjoy it when we get home."