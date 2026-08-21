This Kirkland Signature Item Is One Of The Best Snacks At Costco, Hands Down
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Some of the best items at Costco come from its Kirkland Signature label, which offers quality products at cheap prices. For instance, Kirkland's organic Mexico whole bean coffee has earned rave reviews, making it one of Costco's best products to buy in 2026. The Kirkland label is also home to another longtime favorite: chocolate-covered raisins.
When Mashed did a ranking of Costco's Kirkland brand snacks in 2024, the chocolatey raisins were one of the top contenders, coming in second, behind only the nut bar snacks with cocoa drizzle. We especially liked the plump raisins, which gave the treat a strong fruity flavor. The milk chocolate complemented the raisins without overpowering them, and its soft texture made the snack even more of a delight.
While the cost of these raisins may have increased since then – around $23 for a 3.4-pound tub in 2026 vs. the $16 our reviewer paid in 2024 — it's still a pretty good price for what you get, especially if you buy it at Costco. The exact same product is available at Walmart for nearly $36, putting its per-ounce cost at $0.66 to Costco's $0.43. With other brands costing anywhere between $0.80 and $1 per ounce at Walmart, buying the Kirkland raisins at Costco is a real bargain — which, of course, makes them taste even better.
What customers are saying about Costco Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered raisins
The chocolate-covered raisins have an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 across over 2,500 Costco member reviews, with nearly 88% of them giving the product 5 stars. One new-to-Costco reviewer found them a lot better than other brands' raisins, deeming them irresistible. Another felt they were the best chocolate-covered raisins on Earth, praising both the plumpness and thick coating.
Customers have also raved about them on Reddit. One user joked about keeping them in a time-locked safe so they wouldn't be tempted to eat them all in one go, while another said they normally hated chocolate-covered raisins but could eat way too much of Kirkland's.
One reason why they're so good may be due to the fact that many popular name brands hide behind Costco Kirkland products. In the case of the chocolate-covered raisins, it was actually revealed in a 2013 issue of the Costco Connection newsletter that the Blommer Chocolate Company supplies Kirkland Signature's chocolate. While there haven't been any public updates on whether or not the nearly 90-year-old Chicago icon continues to supply Costco, this is at least an indication the chain takes its Kirkland chocolate very seriously.