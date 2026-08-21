This Kirkland Signature Item Is One Of The Best Snacks At Costco, Hands Down

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Some of the best items at Costco come from its Kirkland Signature label, which offers quality products at cheap prices. For instance, Kirkland's organic Mexico whole bean coffee has earned rave reviews, making it one of Costco's best products to buy in 2026. The Kirkland label is also home to another longtime favorite: chocolate-covered raisins.

When Mashed did a ranking of Costco's Kirkland brand snacks in 2024, the chocolatey raisins were one of the top contenders, coming in second, behind only the nut bar snacks with cocoa drizzle. We especially liked the plump raisins, which gave the treat a strong fruity flavor. The milk chocolate complemented the raisins without overpowering them, and its soft texture made the snack even more of a delight.

While the cost of these raisins may have increased since then – around $23 for a 3.4-pound tub in 2026 vs. the $16 our reviewer paid in 2024 — it's still a pretty good price for what you get, especially if you buy it at Costco. The exact same product is available at Walmart for nearly $36, putting its per-ounce cost at $0.66 to Costco's $0.43. With other brands costing anywhere between $0.80 and $1 per ounce at Walmart, buying the Kirkland raisins at Costco is a real bargain — which, of course, makes them taste even better.