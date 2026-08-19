Customers Are Calling This Sam's Club Member's Mark Item One Of The Best New Frozen Foods Of 2026
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Member's Mark fully cooked, lightly breaded chicken breast bites may just be a step up from the chicken nuggets of your childhood — and one of the best new items to buy from Sam's Club this summer. The frozen, all-white meat bites can be heated up in minutes: 10 in the air fryer or 20 in a 400-degree-Fahrenheit oven. They're then ready to snack on as is, toss onto a salad, or use in an entree like stir fry. Sam's Club customers love the convenience, giving these chicken bites an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. At only $11.87 per 3-pound bag, this might also be one of the best Member's Mark items under $15.
"Quick meal for little kids and to make mini chicken bites or sliders," wrote one satisfied customer in a review on the Sam's Club website. Another raved, "The price is good and the amount is too! I try to keep at least 2 [bags] on hand every time I go to Sam's." Many buyers praised the bites' texture but couldn't seem to agree whether they were too salty or not. One reviewer pointed out that the chicken's flavor was a bit oniony, but they didn't mind.
Member's Mark chicken bites offer versatility and convenience
Grabbing a bag of Member's Mark fully cooked, lightly breaded chicken breast bites is a great alternative when you don't have time to make your own crispy chicken nuggets from scratch. While many customers have loved these bites as delivered, they're also a blank slate for your imagination. Indeed, a few buyers complained of a lack of flavoring and expressed that they desired more seasoning.
While it may feel like a pain to doctor pre-made chicken, it's easy to sprinkle on your own favorite spices. Tossing them in a sauce like barbecue, teriyaki, or garlic parmesan can also elevate these simple bites. Or, for a flavorful snack, just dip them in ranch dressing or honey mustard. Adding a handful to a green salad or wrapping it in a tortilla with lettuce is an easy way to add protein to an otherwise veggie-forward meal. Each 3-ounce serving of lightly breaded chicken breast bites contains 17 grams of protein.