Customers Are Calling This Sam's Club Member's Mark Item One Of The Best New Frozen Foods Of 2026

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Member's Mark fully cooked, lightly breaded chicken breast bites may just be a step up from the chicken nuggets of your childhood — and one of the best new items to buy from Sam's Club this summer. The frozen, all-white meat bites can be heated up in minutes: 10 in the air fryer or 20 in a 400-degree-Fahrenheit oven. They're then ready to snack on as is, toss onto a salad, or use in an entree like stir fry. Sam's Club customers love the convenience, giving these chicken bites an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. At only $11.87 per 3-pound bag, this might also be one of the best Member's Mark items under $15.

"Quick meal for little kids and to make mini chicken bites or sliders," wrote one satisfied customer in a review on the Sam's Club website. Another raved, "The price is good and the amount is too! I try to keep at least 2 [bags] on hand every time I go to Sam's." Many buyers praised the bites' texture but couldn't seem to agree whether they were too salty or not. One reviewer pointed out that the chicken's flavor was a bit oniony, but they didn't mind.