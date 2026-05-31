The Best Items New To Sam's Club To Buy In June 2026
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Shopping at a warehouse retailer like Sam's Club helps consumers save money on bulk groceries. The store is an excellent place for buying pantry staples like tortillas, spices, and condiments, while its Member's Mark brand offers lots of value at a lower price than name-brand competitors. Sam's Club stores also receive a regular influx of new arrivals, so shoppers are always coming across new releases. This June, members will have plenty of novel items to look forward to, and here, we're highlighting a few products that look particularly appealing.
Our list includes festive baked goods and wholesome snacks that are great for backyard parties and barbecues. Also featured are quick dinners, breakfast treats, and portable snacks. Where indicated, shoppers can purchase these products online. We can't say whether every store will carry these goods, in which case, it might be worth checking with your local store before making the trip. And, if you happen to be a newly minted Sam's Club member, check out our ultimate beginner's guide to shopping at the chain to ensure your inaugural visit is a success.
Member's Mark Dubai Style Chocolate Mousse Cake
You're probably already aware of the Dubai chocolate craze and the tight grip it has on social media. At Sam's Club, the 10-inch Dubai-style chocolate cake features a filling made with kataifi, a type of filling made with crispy shredded phyllo dough, nuts, and honey.
Purchase the Member's Mark Dubai Style Chocolate Mousse Cake online for $22.74.
Member's Mark Original Organic Beef Jerky
If you're fed up with protein appearing in the most random products, Member's Mark jerky is the perfect antidote. This meaty Sam's Club product offers 9 grams of protein per serving, which makes up 16% of the recommended daily value (based on a 2,000 calorie diet).
Purchase the Member's Mark Original Organic Beef Jerky online for $15.98.
Hippeas Flavor Blast! Trippin' Cheddar Baked Chickpea Puffs
These aren't your ordinary cheese puffs; they're Hippeas Trippin' Cheddar cheese puffs. The brand uses chickpeas to make these crunchy, puffed-up snacks, which are also vegan, gluten-free, and do not contain any genetically modified ingredients.
Purchase the Hippeas Flavor Blast! Trippin' Cheddar Baked Chickpea Puffs online for $5.98.
Member's Mark Seasonal Spring Variety Pack Muffins
June is technically still spring, and Sam's Club's muffin six-pack comes with three spring-inspired flavors: Lemon Bliss, Mixed Berry, and Zucchini Walnut. Like many other bakery items at the chain, these muffins are freshly baked every single day inside Sam's Club stores.
Purchase the Member's Mark Seasonal Spring Variety Pack Muffins online for $5.87.
Member's Mark Fully Cooked Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites
Think of Member's Mark chicken bites as an upscale type of nugget. The chicken in this hefty 3-pound bag of bites is fully cooked for your convenience and features a crispy, light breading surrounding tender white meat.
Purchase the Member's Mark Fully Cooked Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites online for $11.87.
Dole Fruit Bowls in Gel Variety Pack
The feelings of youthful nostalgia this snack has been known to elicit prove you're never too old for a fruit cup. Each package comes with 16 individual 3-ounce fruit bowls and features two kinds of fruit (peaches and Mandarin oranges) in two types of fruit-flavored gel.
Purchase the Dole Fruit Bowls in Gel Variety Pack online for $7.91.
Member's Mark Patriotic Cake Balls
We love the festive design of this dessert for a summer party or snack. Each package is baked fresh in Sam's Club stores daily, and comes with 24 chocolate cake balls coated in white chocolate or blue-tinted chocolate.
Purchase the Member's Mark Patriotic Cake Balls online for $19.67.
Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Pokémon
White cheddar corn puffs featuring Pokémon's very own Pikachu? We've died and gone to snack heaven. As cute as these treats are, the fact that they're baked and use real cheddar cheese makes them even more appealing.
Purchase the Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Pokémon online for $6.98.