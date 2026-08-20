What's The Typical Lifespan Of An LG Dishwasher?
Dishwashers seem simple, but they're full of mechanical parts hidden behind panels. Those parts can break down and is often why a dishwasher fails. A high-quality dishwasher can last for years, and since it's a big purchase, you'll want to opt for one that will stay reliable for years to come. With competitors like Miele and Bosch dishwashers, noted for their long lifespan, how does LG stack up? Mostly, reports suggest LG's dishwasher lifespan is above average, but some have experienced problems sooner than expected.
LG doesn't provide an estimated lifespan for its dishwashers, but it's in a similar range to other appliance manufacturers. Appliance testing website, How Long It Lasts, estimates an LG dishwasher will last 10 to 13 years, just higher than the general average lifespan of dishwashers at around 10 years. Some LG models come with a motor warranty good for a decade, signaling the brand expects the appliance to continue working for that long. Consumer Reports has also given LG top marks, noting the brand's appliances were predicted to have very good reliability in the long haul.
Customers reported performance that falls significantly short of that. Multiple users on Reddit cited issues with LG dishwashers, like leaks and control panel problems as a reason to steer clear of the brand. "Our LG started leaking after 2 years," wrote one Redditor. "Do not buy LG," said another. "We've had ours for two years and have had to have it serviced multiple times. And it's truly the worst and most frustrating experience to deal with them."
How to keep your dishwasher going
While LG doesn't generally guarantee its dishwashers will continue performing for a minimum amount of time, you can take some steps to extend its lifespan. LG specifically recommends using its app, called ThinQ, for Wi-Fi-connected smart models. ThinQ is designed to diagnose issues with the appliance and manage maintenance. This feature uses your pattern of usage to determine what might be wrong with the dishwasher if it does break down. (That's not unique to LG: Other brands also have similar apps.)
But as is true with any dishwasher, the best approach is to prevent breakdowns before they happen. There are things you should never put in the dishwasher in order to avoid damaging the mechanisms. Plastic not dishwasher safe, for instance, can melt into the bottom of the appliance at high temperatures, causing damage or water-flow blockages. Meanwhile, other items like grease or sticky container labels could jam up the water outflow and cause backups.
To avoid these clogs or others, clean the dishwasher regularly. LG recommends removing the spinning wash arms to clean them in the sink periodically along with the filter, where food and other residue can gather. The brand also recommends running a cleaning cycle, which is typically built into the appliance, with a natural freshener, like vinegar or citrus. You can also use commercial dishwasher cleaner products to thoroughly scrub the interior of the machine.