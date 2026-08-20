What's The Typical Lifespan Of An LG Dishwasher?

Dishwashers seem simple, but they're full of mechanical parts hidden behind panels. Those parts can break down and is often why a dishwasher fails. A high-quality dishwasher can last for years, and since it's a big purchase, you'll want to opt for one that will stay reliable for years to come. With competitors like Miele and Bosch dishwashers, noted for their long lifespan, how does LG stack up? Mostly, reports suggest LG's dishwasher lifespan is above average, but some have experienced problems sooner than expected.

LG doesn't provide an estimated lifespan for its dishwashers, but it's in a similar range to other appliance manufacturers. Appliance testing website, How Long It Lasts, estimates an LG dishwasher will last 10 to 13 years, just higher than the general average lifespan of dishwashers at around 10 years. Some LG models come with a motor warranty good for a decade, signaling the brand expects the appliance to continue working for that long. Consumer Reports has also given LG top marks, noting the brand's appliances were predicted to have very good reliability in the long haul.

Customers reported performance that falls significantly short of that. Multiple users on Reddit cited issues with LG dishwashers, like leaks and control panel problems as a reason to steer clear of the brand. "Our LG started leaking after 2 years," wrote one Redditor. "Do not buy LG," said another. "We've had ours for two years and have had to have it serviced multiple times. And it's truly the worst and most frustrating experience to deal with them."