This Cute Trader Joe's Chocolate Snack Is One Of Its Best New Products In 2026, According To Shoppers

Some Trader Joe's products are iconic in their enduring popularity. For instance, TJ's fans can't get enough of its dark chocolate peanut butter cups, which were inducted into the chain's official Hall of Fame in 2023. Now, there's a sweet newcomer that's arguably vying for the cups' fandom. Behold: Milk chocolate sardines with sea salt, a candy some shoppers are calling one of the best new Trader Joe's items in 2026.

Don't be alarmed — there's no fish in this adorable dessert. These are individually wrapped, sardine-shaped milk chocolates. They're crafted by a Slovakian chocolatier, who adds salt for balance. Their foil wrappers are a nod to sardines' metallic color, not to mention the typical tins real sardines are packed in. Salt is also a tasty homage to the briny water sardines live in.

Customers adore the product; in fact, they often go out of stock from selling so well, although shoppers reported they're allegedly being brought back for good. "I got these today and really enjoyed them. Not too sweet for a milk chocolate with a noticeable crunch of salt. I included them as a dessert for a tinned fish spread dinner," one Reddit user wrote. "The packaging for these enhances the joy of eating them. So cute and so delicious!" added another. "A good price point for a high-quality chocolate snack. They taste like salted dark chocolate. I know they're milk chocolate, but the flavor is deeper than most," said a third.