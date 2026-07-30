What's New (And Returning) At Trader Joe's? Here's What Should Be In Your Cart In August 2026
Trader Joe's has done it again with an exciting batch of new and returning products for August 2026. August's lineup includes everything from tropical coffee and colorful bakery treats to indulgent ice cream, a standout imported cheese, and one delightfully quirky chocolate that looks a lot fishier than it actually is.
Part of the fun of shopping at Trader Joe's is not knowing what new treats you'll discover on your next visit. Limited-time items often sell out quickly, and fan favorites can sometimes vanish for months or years before reappearing unexpectedly — or getting discontinued permanently (like these items we miss the most). That's why seasoned Trader Joe's fans know it's best not to wait if something catches their eye.
So whether you're looking for an afternoon pick-me-up, a sweet treat to stash in the freezer, or something a little different for your next cheese board, August's lineup offers something for every kind of Trader Joe's fan. Here are five highly rated products that deserve a spot in your cart this summer.
Coconut Cold Brew Concentrate
Need a break from your usual iced coffee flavor? Trader Joe's Coconut Cold Brew Concentrate combines Arabica coffee with coconut flavoring for a subtly tropical caffeine fix that's made for hot August afternoons. Since you dilute the concentrate with two parts water, it's well worth the price at $9.99 for a 32-ounce bottle. Early shoppers on Reddit said it tastes delicious and goes well with TJ's chocolate milk for a makeshift coconut mocha.
Raspberry Filled Donuts
Trader Joe's has had a number of tempting new bakery items this year, the most recent of which is its Raspberry Filled Donuts. Priced at $3.99 for a six-pack, these fluffy Belgian-made donuts are shockingly pink and packed with a tart raspberry puree filling. One Trader Joe's crew member gave them an eight out of 10 rating on Reddit, with another commenter admitting, "They're actually incredible. I ate five of six tonight."
All Mixed Up Ice Cream
Trader Joe's All Mixed Up Ice Cream is the perfect frozen dessert if you're the kind of person that loves throwing a ton of toppings on your ice cream or fro-yo. It combines vanilla ice cream with cookie pieces, peanut butter cups, rainbow sprinkles, candy coated pretzels, and a peanut butter swirl. At $3.99 per pint, this ice cream is cheaper than brands like Ben & Jerry's.
Milk Chocolate Sardines with Sea Salt
Don't let the packaging fool you — these aren't chocolate covered sardines. Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Sardines with Sea Salt are individually wrapped milk chocolates shaped like tiny sardines. For $3.29, it's an inexpensive novelty that's perfect for gifting or enjoying on your own on a Trader Joe's dessert board. Redditors praised the adorable packaging, also noting, "Not too sweet for a milk chocolate, with a noticeable crunch of salt."
Orkney White Cheddar Cheese
Imported from Scotland's Orkney Islands, Trader Joe's Orkney White Cheddar is back for shoppers who appreciate a well-aged cheese. At just $4.99 for a 7-ounce block, it's an easy way to elevate your cheeseboard without breaking the bank. This cheese has fans on social media comparing it to one of Trader Joe's other popular cheeses, Unexpected Cheddar. Pair it with apples or grapes or a fruit-forward red wine.