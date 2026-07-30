What's New (And Returning) At Trader Joe's? Here's What Should Be In Your Cart In August 2026

Trader Joe's has done it again with an exciting batch of new and returning products for August 2026. August's lineup includes everything from tropical coffee and colorful bakery treats to indulgent ice cream, a standout imported cheese, and one delightfully quirky chocolate that looks a lot fishier than it actually is.

Part of the fun of shopping at Trader Joe's is not knowing what new treats you'll discover on your next visit. Limited-time items often sell out quickly, and fan favorites can sometimes vanish for months or years before reappearing unexpectedly — or getting discontinued permanently (like these items we miss the most). That's why seasoned Trader Joe's fans know it's best not to wait if something catches their eye.

So whether you're looking for an afternoon pick-me-up, a sweet treat to stash in the freezer, or something a little different for your next cheese board, August's lineup offers something for every kind of Trader Joe's fan. Here are five highly rated products that deserve a spot in your cart this summer.