Classic American Beers, Ranked Worst To Best

It's an incredible time to be a beer-lover in the U.S., with countless imports, mainstream beer brands, craft breweries, and more styles of beer than one can even count. But we wanted to take a look specifically at classic American beers — the ones that have stood the test of time, and are still going strong today. From the very oldest American brewery to the more recent pioneers in American beer-making, we narrowed it down to 18 brews that have helped shape the landscape of classic American beer.

You'll likely recognize most, if not all of the beers on this list. But when was the last time you actually tasted them? Most are readily available wherever you buy beer, and some are worth seeking out, even if they aren't stocked at your usual place. We've done the hard work of tasting them all, so you can choose which ones are worth revisiting. Here's how classic American beers rank, from worst to best.