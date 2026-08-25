Are Air Fryers The Most Overrated Kitchen Appliance? Not Exactly

With air fryers blowing up the way they did in the early 2020s, you've probably seen a lot of folks talking about how overhyped they are. You can't, for example, use it for wet batters because the appliance rapidly circulates air that will just blow the coating off of your food. You can't stir-fry in an air fryer because the sealed basket removes that possibility. While the device makes crispy French fries, they won't quite taste the same because frying oil actually contributes a lot of flavor and texture to the fries.

Critical opinions of air fryers tend to focus on them being marketed as cutting-edge alternatives to frying. One of the more common complaints about these cooking devices is that they're just small convection ovens. In that sense, there's nothing new about them worth hyping. A writer for Business Insider found that their air fryer made "fried" foods dry instead of crisp and that any promises of faster cooking times were offset by significantly longer cleanup times compared to a regular oven.

However, these appliances are actually worth the hype if you break away from their image as a brand new tech that provides an alternative to frying — emphasis on the "frying." Because of how air fryers work, they give results closer to baking, but at a rate much faster than traditional ovens. This opens up a lot of possibilities for cooking that have hype-worthy results more often than not.